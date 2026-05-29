Hawaii Solar Projects Jeopardized by Retroactive Tax Credit Cap

A plan to bring solar energy to a Hawaiian townhome complex is in jeopardy after lawmakers imposed a retroactive cap on tax credits, sparking industry calls for a special session to preserve renewable energy progress.

A homeowners association president in Pearl City, Hawaii, Larry Veray, had developed a plan to install solar panels and battery storage at the Waiau Gardens Kai B townhome complex to provide cheaper, cleaner energy to residents without increasing their fees.

The project relied on the state's solar energy tax credit program, which typically awarded about $100 million annually. However, on May 8, legislators imposed a $40 million cap on the program and made it retroactive to 2026, jeopardizing projects that had already commenced based on the promise of those credits. The solar industry is now advocating for a special legislative session to amend the retroactive provision, arguing that the cuts conflict with Hawaii's law mandating 100% renewable electricity by 2045.

The sudden change threatens not only Veray's initiative but also hundreds of similar commercial and industrial solar projects across the state, creating uncertainty for investments in renewable energy infrastructure





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