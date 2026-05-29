Hawaii police arrest 'armed and extremely dangerous' man suspected in three killings on the Big Island

Jacob Baker is in custody after a manhunt tied to three killings discovered across Hawaii’s Big Island within two days.

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Credit: KHONman suspected in the killings of three men whose bodies were discovered across the Big Island within two days has been arrested, authorities said. Baker was taken into custody following a manhunt that prompted authorities to warn the public he was"armed and extremely dangerous.

" Hawaii Police Chief Reed Mahuna previously said law enforcement agencies were deploying"significant resources and personnel" to locate him. On Monday, authorities found Robert Shine, 69, partially submerged in a cement pond, police said. An autopsy later determined the man died from strangulation. SURVIVALIST’S GOOGLE SEARCHES REVEAL POSSIBLE ESCAPE PLAN AMID MANHUNT IN DAUGHTERS’ TRIPLE MURDER: REPORT Authorities are searching for Jacob Baker after three men were found dead across Hawaii’s Big Island within two days.

Authorities said a 79-year-old man was found dead Tuesday afternoon roughly 400 to 500 feet away from the first victim. His cause of death was not immediately released. Police also believe Baker is connected to the death of another 69-year-old John Carse, whose body was discovered about 19 miles away Tuesday evening. Jacob Baker is wanted in connection with the deaths of three men on Hawaii’s Big Island, according to police.

An autopsy determined Carse died from sharp force trauma, though the final ruling remains pending toxicology results.

"These are a tragic series of events and our thoughts are with those who are grieving at this time," Mahuna said during a Wednesday news conference. "The Hawaii Police Department understands the fear and concerns incidents like this bring to our community. " Authorities did not explain how Baker was identified as a suspect or provide details about evidence linking him to the killings.

Police said Jacob Baker is considered"armed and extremely dangerous" as authorities search for him in connection with three deaths on Hawaii’s Big Island. Investigators also have not released a possible motive or said whether the victims were connected. The killings came days after two women sought temporary restraining orders against Baker, accusing him of threatening and harassing them at a farm.

TRAIL GROWS COLD IN MANHUNT FOR SURVIVALIST FATHER AS AUTHORITIES REACH BREAKING POINT: 'I'M STILL ANGRY'One woman alleged in court filings that Baker threatened to kill several women staying on the property, causing some to leave. Stephen Shaffer, a local resident, told The Associated Press that Baker had lived on his ex-wife’s property in Puna, where she grows dozens of fruit varieties and where Baker previously climbed coconut trees for her.

Shaffer said the two later had a falling out, prompting his ex-wife to seek a restraining order because she felt threatened by Baker. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP





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