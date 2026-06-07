Having ADHD means bad news for your period, pregnancy and menopause

New research has shown the disorder affects more than just attention span — it could also have an impact on various reproductive stages.

generally include trouble focusing, restlessness, disorganization, impulsiveness and forgetfulness. However, a study published in Archives of Women’s Mental Health has found that women with ADHD face greater reproductive challenges during menstruation, pregnancy and menopause.

More than 602 women in Ireland — including 377 with self-reported ADHD and 225 without — reported their menstrual cycles, completed the Premenstrual Symptoms Screening Tool, were screened for postpartum depression levels and evaluated for peri- and post-menopausal symptoms. This included higher rates of and premenstrual dysphoric disorder , a severe condition which causes extreme irritability, anxiety and depression. Women with ADHD experience worse symptoms and greater challenges during their period, pregnancy and menopause.

The ADHD females reported more severe symptoms across the board, including irritability, anxiety, depression, decreased interest, trouble concentrating, fatigue, trouble sleeping and physical symptoms such as cramps. They also experienced a greater impact on functionality, with notable effects on efficiency at work, issues with family relationships and household chores. Declining estrogen levels during menstruation can already impair cognitive function, including emotional regulation and attention.

ADHD was also linked to higher levels of postpartum depression as well as pregnancy-related complications, and more unplanned pregnancies, possibly due to forgetting to consistently use contraception. The findings reflect previous studies that showed connections between ADHD and worsened menstruation and menopause symptoms. The researchers say this supports the need for more care around menstrual health, pregnancy planning, postpartum mood, and menopausal symptoms in those with ADHD.

This also comes after the number of ADHD cases in women between the ages of 23 and 49 years of age nearly doubled from 2020 to 2022. Women who are diagnosed also tend to have more internalized symptoms that more closely resemble anxiety or depression, both of which can exist alongside ADHD.





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Health Adhd Menopause Menstruation Pregnancy Study Says Women

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