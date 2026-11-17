An entrepreneur, multidisciplinary artist, model, and content creator, Havilah has built a career chasing her creativity.

All products featured on Refinery29 are independently selected by our editors. However, we may receive compensation from retailers and/or from purchases of products through these links.is an unstoppable creative force.

An entrepreneur, multidisciplinary artist, model, and content creator, Havilah has built a career chasing her creativity. From designing jewelry, furniture, and clothing , Havilah’s creativity knows no bounds. But her path to becoming an entrepreneur and creative director was not easy. Growing up in North Providence, Havilah was raised in and out of the foster care system, taking on adult responsibilities at a very early age.

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She overcame incredible obstacles, including being raised apart from some of her siblings, meeting her father at 26, and being diagnosed with ADHD in elementary school. During our conversation, Havilah spoke openly about how she learned to channel her symptoms into creative entrepreneurship. She was equally vulnerable about realizing she was burned out from her work, and the two-year sabbatical she took to center herself.

Havilah offers us a look into how she learned to make choosing joy an intentional practice. We explore the rituals that help her feel her best, from her DIY hair and body care routines to how she prepares for a great night out. Havilah reflects on her sobriety journey, ceremonial smoking, offering us an honest look at what it takes to protect your energy while continuing to create.

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