Haven Well Within Launching Menswear

Discover Haven Well Within’s debut menswear collection featuring 17 styles and cashmere accessories, blending comfort, ease and mindful living.

Share this article on TalkThe collection features 17 apparel styles and three cashmere accessories and builds on a test the brand introduced last holiday season.

“Customers had already begun asking whether we would create products for the men in their lives. We wanted to better understand that interest, so we introduced men’s grooming and self care products in late 2025. The response gave us added confidence to take the next step into menswear,” said Tara Ellef, brand leader of Haven Well Within.

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“What we have created is rooted in the same principles that have always defined Haven Well Within: comfort, ease and exceptional fabrics that help people feel their best. ” Bill Miller, chief marketing officer for Haven Well Within, said the initial concept for the company came from KnitWell’s chairwoman, Lizanne Kindler, in 2019 who saw an opportunity to create a brand for women that prioritized downtime and taking care of themselves.

“We want women to take care of themselves so they can be their best selves out in the world,” he said. Haven Well Within launched at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 with loungewear, sleepwear, intimates and a selection of beauty and home brands. It quickly made its mark with its matching sets, organic cotton basics and cashmeres, drawing a celebrity following that includes Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff and others.

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“Then Tara joined,” Miller said, “and really accelerated the growth of the brand and the business. Tara is an incredible business leader. She knows how to grow a brand and she’s done a beautiful job in not losing any of the aesthetics but getting more customers to fall in love with it.

”, Lands’ End, Coldwater Creek and others, said that once she realized Haven Well Within’s appeal was broader than just a pandemic brand, she worked to “build the foundation and product pillars that could take through her day and put herself at the center. ”Now it’s time to turn the focus to men. Miller said that since the brand launched, men have been asking for product for themselves, a call that amplified after the Roosevelt Field store opened.

Once again, Haven Well Within saw an opening.

“There are not a lot of brands doing this for men holistically,” he said. “Men’s brands are so focused on grooming or ingestibles or fitness. There’s no one really filling the space before and after a workout. ” The launch men’s collection will include cashmere knits, washed terry separates and everyday layers.

Styles include the Cashmere Shaker Stitch Cardigan, Cotton Wool Waffle Crew Neck Sweater and Organic Cotton Washed Terry Pants and Hoodie. Available in sizes XS to XXL in a neutral color palette, the collection ranges in price from $88 to $468. A second capsule is planned for early summer 2027 that will introduce lightweight, warm-weather essentials such as slub-knit hoodies and pants, washed polos and T-shirts, and breathable linen separates.

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“We’re taking it slow,” Ellef said. “We’re going to deliver twice a year and the core of what Haven was founded on. ” To introduce the capsule, Haven Well Within will host a private event at Blind Barber’s East Village location in New York on Tuesday.

In addition, a launch campaign was shot in the French Alps featuring a married duo of models.

“This launch gives us an opportunity to connect with two audiences: the Haven Well Within customer who already knows and loves the brand, and a new male customer we’re looking to build a relationship with over time,” Miller said. “We’re taking a thoughtful, multichannel approach through social, creator partnerships and events to introduce the collection to both audiences in relevant ways.

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