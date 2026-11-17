In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, an orthopedic surgeon reveals the best time of day to walk if you’re just starting out on your fitness journey.

Morning Rundown: Trump arrives in Asia amid Nvidia fallout, Putin’s prized bridge partially destroyed, and what’s with all the recent tech glitches? If you’re starting a new fitness journey or getting back into exercise after a long break, you’re not alone.

Everyone has to begin somewhere, even if it’s just getting up off the couch. And if you’re starting from zero, walking is one of the best ways to move your body and improve your physical fitness, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Vonda Wright tells TODAY.com. Walking is an accessible, low-impact and science-backed way to boost both physical and mental health. If you’re a beginner, you may set out to walk a certain distance or number of steps at first.

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But the time of day you choose to go on a walk also matters, says Wright. Fitness Tip of the Day: Go on A Walk After Eating Your Largest Meal of the DayWhether that’s breakfast, lunch or dinner, try to go on your walk within about 30 minutes to an hour of finishing eating. Going on a walk will get the muscles moving, heart rate up and lungs working harder, which improves cardiovascular health.

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Activating the muscles, especially the large muscle groups in the lower body, also helps pull glucose out of the bloodstream. And after a meal is when blood sugar tends to spike the highest.after eating can also aid digestion by speeding up gastrointestinal motility, or the transit time of food moving through our digestive system. If you’re truly starting from zero, Wright recommends walking for just five minutes at first.

The ultimate goal should be to walk for at least 30 minutes at a moderate-intensity pace, most days of the week.series is all about simple strategies to make life a little easier. Every Monday through Friday, different qualified experts share their best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental wellness and more. Caroline Kee is a health reporter at TODAY based in New York City. She covers a range of medical news, consumer health, and wellness topics.