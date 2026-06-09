Haven Holidays to Roll Out JD Wetherspoon Pubs at Nearly All UK Holiday Parks Following Major Success

Haven Holidays is massively expanding its partnership with JD Wetherspoon, planning to open pubs at almost all its 39 UK locations after a successful trial. Meanwhile, a Welsh coach company has launched the first official Wetherspoon pub crawl, touring six iconic venues across North Wales.

Haven Holidays , a major UK holiday park operator, is significantly expanding its partnership with JD Wetherspoon, planning to open pubs at nearly all of its 39 UK locations.

This ambitious rollout follows a highly successful trial at The Five Stones in Primrose Valley, North Yorkshire, which opened in 2025. The positive reception from guests led to a rapid expansion, with nine additional pubs opening throughout 2025 and into early 2026. Notable among these were The Humber Stone in Cleethorpes, The London Stone in Rochester, and The Red Rocks in Exmouth.

The momentum continued with four more openings earlier this year, including The Bluff Inn in Cornwall and The Alfred Wainwriggy in Cumbria. Simon Palethorpe, CEO of Haven Holidays, expressed his enthusiasm for the concept's success and indicated a clear intention to extend it across the majority of the company's parks.

He noted that while initial expectations were modest, the achievement of serving a million pints was a milestone, and he anticipates the figure will reach many millions in the coming years. This strategy aligns with Haven's focus on providing budget-friendly entertainment options for holidaymakers, complementing their existing offerings.

Furthermore, the partnership provides a unique draw for sports fans, as Wetherspoon pubs will broadcast the World Cup live during the summer, coupled with value-driven food promotions like the '3 for £15' small plates deal. The expansion coincides with a broader cultural trend of celebrating the Wetherspoon chain experience. This month, Lloyds Coaches in Wales launched the UK's first dedicated Wetherspoon pub crawl, branding it the 'Spoons Pilgrimage.

' For £20 per person, participants embark on a 250-mile, 12-hour journey from Dolgellau, touring six carefully selected JD Wetherspoon pubs across North Wales and the border. The itinerary is designed not just for affordable drinks but also to showcase the historical and cultural significance of the venues and their locations. Stops include The Wilfred Owen in Oswestry, The Castle Hotel-a meticulously preserved Georgian building from 1730 in Ruthin, and The Picture House in Colwyn Bay.

The pinnacle of the tour is The Palladium in Llandudno, a Grade II-listed venue converted from a grand 1920s theatre and cinema, often cited as one of the most beautiful Wetherspoon pubs in the UK. The final stop is at Tafarn y Porth in Caernarfon before concluding at Pen Cob in Pwllheli, with a return to Dolgellau by evening.

Lloyds Coaches emphasizes that the trip offers an 'epic day of good food, cheap pints, and great company,' catering to both ale enthusiasts and those interested in architecture and local heritage. These developments highlight the entrenched role of the JD Wetherspoon chain within British leisure and tourism. For Haven Holidays, the in-park pubs represent a strategic move to enhance guest satisfaction and drive footfall by offering a familiar, reliable, and cost-effective brand for dining and socialising.

The decision to roll out the concept almost universally suggests that the initial pilot sites delivered measurable benefits in terms of revenue and customer retention. Meanwhile, the Lloyds Coaches pilgrimage illustrates how the chain's standardized yet often historically sensitive pub conversions have become destinations in their own right, worthy of organised tours. The combination of low prices, consistent menus, and the preservation of unique architectural spaces creates a compelling package.

This synergy between a major holiday provider and a pub chain, alongside the emergence of themed tourism around the pubs themselves, underscores a shift in the UK's hospitality landscape. It points to a consumer preference for value, convenience, and curated experiences, even within a traditionally down-market brand format. The World Cup broadcasts further tie the chain to major national events, ensuring its relevance and drawing power for diverse demographics throughout the year





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Haven Holidays JD Wetherspoon UK Holiday Parks Pub Rollout Lloyds Coaches Wetherspoon Pub Crawl North Wales Budget Hospitality World Cup

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