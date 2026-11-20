Leave your good taste at the door.

prescribed to Marlene Dietrich , and one of Dietrich’s half-smoked cigarettes—began selling off the home library of the eighty-seven-year-old queer poet and eccentric collector Frank Bidart.

I spent a long afternoon rummaging through Bidart’s old books and emerged with several gems, one of which was a floppy volume from 1972, compiled by the Belgian author Jacques Sternberg, called “Kitsch. ” I may have the only copy of this book that belonged to Bidart himself, but there areThe back cover opens with a variation of the Marcel Duchamp quote “Taste is the enemy of art,” then says, “Remembering this, we assure you that this book contains absolutely no examples of good taste.

Also read Paul Rudd's Living With Yourself Remains a Sci-Fi Dark Comedy Gem

” Sternberg isn’t exaggerating; the book is full of gaudy images, such as a painting by the surrealist Pierre Le Colas of a busty Brigitte Bardot in a fuzzy catsuit. Sternberg writes, “It may be impossible to decide what percentage of bad-taste, stupidity or trash goes towards making up kitsch but it’s difficult to deny that excess is kitsch’s very life blood. ” We live in a time that is, in some ways, defined by its visual ugliness.

The botched, cracking Reflecting Pool, the glut of uncanny A.I. slop, the preponderance of ill-fitting polyester clothing. But we are also experiencing a “good taste” boomlet—everyone is desperate to have it, and also to share their discerning eye with others. Just look at all the recommendation letters on.

Or take Letterboxd, the social network where cinema fanatics squabble over film aesthetics, and the fact that its highly engaged user base has become so valuable that the New Yorkthree hundred and thirty million dollars to acquire it. It’s not enough to be an influencer anymore; everyone wants to be aPerhaps this is the natural evolution of the A.I. backlash; ChatGPT can do many things, but it cannot have original style—it is by definition a regurgitative engine.

But it still feels like we are not doing enough to combat the machines. The true way to evade the algorithm is not to flaunt one’s own good taste but to hunt down the kitschy, weird, and even tacky items that the computers would never think to recommend, simply because they aren’t trained to do so. Sure, these gifts are not mass-approved, and may very well backfire. But why play it safe?

Advertisement

I recently walked into a Sephora in midtown Manhattan—it was the biannual twenty-per-cent-off member sale, I am a weak woman, etc.—and had the sudden urge to buy blue eyeshadow. Maybe it was because I’d just rewatched “The Love Witch,” Anna Biller’s 2016 film, in which Samantha Robinson plays a witch who wears nineteen-sixties Mod outfits and the most beautiful turquoise eye look I’ve ever seen Blue eyeshadow feels dated and timeless at the same time; it is somehow inappropriate for both a trip to the supermarket and a night at the opera and also an ideal choice for either occasion. A resourceful Sephora employee guided me toward the, a collection of eight azure shades that has proved so popular that it regularly sells out.

Vanngo, a makeup artist who works with the likes of Anne Hathaway and Julianne Moore, has been pushing saturated eye colors in a big way lately, although, as the same Sephora employee lamented, “He’s really the only person releasing bright hues right now. ” She did also mention the brand Fara Homidi, whose features one of the creamiest, most alluring bright-blue shades on the market, but she whispered to me that if Iwanted to dive into highly pigmented shadows, I needed to look into indie cosmetics houses, where the true innovations in flamboyant maquillage are happening.

I did some digging, and found some winners, featuring dramatic neon colors, duochromes, glitters, and other sparkly enticements: the, an arsenal of teeny tools that allow for precise application. Also, a hot tip: If you give someone bold eyeshadow, give them an easy way to correct their mistakes—it will encourage experimentation. Thestylish, if you ask me.

Everywhere you turn, you see women walking around the city in sleek matching sets of spandex leggings and sports bras in subdued shades of chocolate brown and butter yellow. Allegedly, younger fitness buffs are pushing against such hegemony; according to trend reporters, Gen Z likes their athletic gear to be loose, rather than suctioned tight to the body, and they are buying vintage activewear in droves.

But we would all do well to make working out more fun, at least sartorially, so why not lean into high camp? Why not dress likeThe brand Daughter Lessons, founded by the sisters Lizzy and Caroline Tierney, is bringing kitsch back to the gym. I’m wild about their from Los Angeles Apparel. If you’re more of a swimmer, you can be the gaudiest person at the pool in the.

This summer, while I was visiting L.A. , a friend took me to the kitschiest workout class I’d ever been to, at Killer Fitness, a studio that offers cardio dance classes set to horror-movie soundtracks. Even if you cannot get to California, the studio has an online shop selling its own fitness-clothing line, inspired by eighties culture.

I recommend the aquamarinegood lately. You can find pretty much anything under the sun printed on a T-shirt; the only limit is your imagination. Novelty shirts are a safe way to introduce kitschiness into your gift-giving practice; if nothing else, the receiver could wear theirs as a pajama top . Although I always recommend going the thrifted route for one-of-a-kind surprises, some brands are really excelling at the shirt game right now.

New to me this year is Branko Brand, an apparel company dedicated to preserving “queer and outcast history. ” Its site is a camp-hunter’s trove. There are shirts emblazoned withthem. But bird-adjacent accoutrement is nonetheless having a moment.

Ostrich-feather pins are a toe dip in—they can be clipped onto any lapel or handbag for an easy pop of too-muchness. They range in price, from the fancy is not exactly a winter essential, but there’s nothing wrong with cold-weather frivolities. Whatever gets you through the season.. But, even when they’re not in vogue, brooches are a kitsch staple; nothing limns the borders of good taste like a jacket festooned with flashy bijoux.

Advertisement

So, forthwith, a list of kooky adornments, in no particular order: a, from Jennifer Behr . Also, every brooch collector needs a place to, well, collect them, and for that there’s this charmingNothing screams kitsch like a clown; they are the patron saints of showy overexertion. A few big-top-inspired gifts caught my eye this year.

AChopova Lowena beanieHousewares are an evergreen gift category, inasmuch as they tend to be safe bets; nobody is going to turn up their nose at a nice pair of minimalist candlesticks, a soft cashmere throw, or an understated serving platter. And, sure, if you are giving a present to, say, your boss, or your distant aunt, or your brother’s new girlfriend, then by all means select something plain and inoffensive.

But, for the person who appreciates a more whimsical home good, why not go with something less foolproof? My guiding principle when buying is, Would a person think this is amazing or hideous? If the answer is “Maybe both! ” that’s the sweet spot.

Items that fit the brief: A might seem a bit corny and outdated, but when repurposed as a jewelry holder it becomes fresh again. Gangzaï makes trays with a sense of humor—I’m partial to the that can hold open a heavy book.

My kitsch sensibilities have also been gravitating, lately, toward the celestial realm; I’ve found myself drawn to campy, New Age-y décor, such as an Art Nouveau-esqueIf the streets of New York City are any indication, smoking seems to be back; I can’t walk a block these days without being engulfed in a cloud of smoke. Whether or not you indulge in such tacky behavior is your own business , but there are safer ways to engage with cigarettes than inhaling them. You could, for instance, put them on a birthday cake in the form of, which come in a pleasing cardboard pack . Or hang agolden pendant necklace inspired by an Art Deco cigarette holder are equally charming.

If you want to avoid smoking at all costs, there are other ways to give someone a hit of playful naughtiness; how about this, inspired by Madonna, that smells like doing something sinful in church? . Kitsch is a state of mind—it’s about going for it to the point of ridiculousness.

It’s about unlearning what society has told you is sophisticated and learning how to follow your own nose. But, if you don’t yet feel that sense of abandon, you can outsource it. Allow the Thrift Gift Co. to put together a for you. Or, if you want to do the research yourself, you can grab the classic text “,” by Jane and Michael Stern .

Lastly, you can preorder a copy of the philosopher Matthew Strohl’s forthcoming book, “” , due out in February. In it, Strohl makes a case for the “cardinal virtues of trash”—humility, curiosity, openness, adventurousness, creativity, sincerity, fellowship, and authenticity. Buy one for a friend who you know will get it. ♦is a staff writer at The New Yorker.

She has covered Hollywood, style, literature, music, and other cultural subjects since 2012. The Best Gifts for Kids Are Small. Or Big. Or Lots. Or Stomp