Red Bull athlete and professional cliff jumper Molly Carlson became the first woman to dive off an iceberg, jumping nearly 50 feet.

THE OCEAN — Professional cliff diver Molly Carlson is no stranger to insane, almost death-defying feats.for an episode of Discovery Channel's annual"Shark Week," completing the world's first dive into a shark cage in the process.

That was seemingly just a warm-up, as Carlson recently made waves when she became the first woman to dive off an iceberg, as shown in the video below. Beyond making the nearly 50-foot jump into black, frigid waters off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, Carlson also climbed the iceberg she jumped off, training with legendary Canadian climber Will Gadd, who in 2015 became the"Fear has been with me my entire career.

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I've learned that bravery isn't about getting rid of it; it's about not letting it decide what you're capable of," Carlson said in anotherThomas Van Tonder, a world champion obstacle course racing athlete, completed the longest monkey bars course that's ever been built, crossing 600 rungs on the Blourkans Bridge in South Africa. Have you seen this? Johnny Depp is not afraid of goats in hilarious interview