Have You Seen This? Police officer investigates man riding steer in parking lot

Not only did the officer allow the cowboy to continue his journey, but he went for a brief ride on the steer.

A police officer responds to reports of a suspicious man riding a bull in Ohio on Nov. 6, 2025. I imagine it takes a lot to surprise a cop, since they've seen and dealt with so much ridiculousness.

But the unusual case in The dispatch center received a call about a suspicious man riding a bull in a local parking lot. Turns out, the call was accurate. The steer's name was Gus, and the cowboy in question was en route to a rodeo. Not only did the police officer allow the cowboy to continue his journey to the rodeo, but he actually climbed aboard Gus for a brief ride of his own.

In the end, I'm sure this unexpected encounter was the highlight of the officer's week. A mother bear balanced on a guardrail as she walked her two cubs along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, North Carolina. Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things. Have You Seen This? A visit from the world's friendliest skunk





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Traffic Weather Sports Classifieds Cars Jobs Homes Television Radio Salt Lake Utah Local Animals Humor Local Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old man last seen in San AntonioPolice in San Antonio are looking for a 74-year-old man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment last seen Thursday.Arthur Martinez was last seen at around 2:40 p.

Read more »

Police seek help finding missing man last seen ThursdayPolice are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man last seen in southwest Columbus.Gregorian Smith was last seen Thursday in the area of Greenfield D

Read more »

Flu drugs might fight cognitive decline seen in HIV, early study hintsA very early study suggests flu antivirals might help reverse certain signs of accelerated aging in people with HIV. But more research is needed to confirm these effects.

Read more »

Missing woman last seen 7 days ago at San Antonio Greyhound stopLa Salle County deputies are searching for 66-year-old Crusita Ayala, last seen at the Greyhound bus stop on San Antonio’s St. Mary’s Strip. She is 5'5 with black hair and brown eyes. Call (830) 878-3041.

Read more »