Have Kansas Basketball Fans Been Overlooking This Talented Freshman All Along?

While his path to playing time will be an uphill battle, one Kansas freshman gave fans a glimpse of his potental in the season opener.

Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self gestures to players against the Fordham Rams during the first half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It feels like the 2026-27 Kansas Jayhawks boast one of the deepest rosters in recent program history. This group is legitimately 12-deep with numerous players who can contribute in several facets of the game. , the coaching staff emptied the bench toward the latter stages of the second half when the score was out of hand.

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This allowedWhile his stint on the court was brief, Adkins made the most of his three minutes played. He finished with four points, connecting on his only 2-point basket and making a pair of free throws. The real highlight of Adkins' night, however, came on an emphatic driving dunk in the final minute. He started at the top of the key, crossing over a Fordham defender and exploding toward the rim to ignite the Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

In just that short opportunity he was given, Adkins was able to make a strong impression on the Jayhawk faithful. He was also quite impressive in Kansas' preseason opener against Pittsburg State, recording four points, three rebounds, and hitting a 3-pointer. Kansas Jayhawks forward Davion Adkins is called in during the exhibition game against Duke Blue Devils inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on Oct. 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectin the frontcourt.

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He sets physical screens and can get after it on glass but also has the athleticism and mobility to run the floor.within KU's underrated freshman class, featuring Adkins, Trent Perry, and Luke Barnett .. However, the only scenario where he could carve out a meaningful spot in the rotation this year is in the event of an injury or if he is so effective in practice that the coaches have no choice but to give him a chance.

Either way, the fact that a player with Adkins’ potential is sitting on the bench as the 12th or 13th man is a testament to the depth of Kansas' roster. Prospects like him are exactly why fans continue to have a positive outlook on this squad's potential. A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism.

Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content.

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