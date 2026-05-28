Haute Hamptons: The hottest new stores in the hamlets, from Chanel and Rag & Bone to Marina St Barth

Need a bandeau bikini, a best-selling biography or bag charms? The East End’s newest pop-ups and stores have you covered. Here’s a peek at some of the establishments slated for this season, from an engrossing bookshop in Southampton and a glam Chanel boutique in East Hampton to a tween destination in Sag Harbor.

With new artistic director Matthieu Blazy churning out hits, Chanel is dominating fashion conversations again. The French maison took the prime 17 Newtown Lane address in East Hampton and arrayed the spacious ephemeral boutique with its signature ready-to-wear, accessories, leather goods, shoes and an assortment of watches and fine jewelry. Find roomy denim totes, raffia-braided flap bags, gold shell-inspired costume jewelry and striped silks in bold hues. In other words, Coco-chic must-haves.

Rag & Bone, with its British-tailoring-meets-American-minimalism ethos, unveiled a swank new shop at 95 Main St. in Sag Harbor . From men’s and women’s drawstring pants, premium denim jeans and jackets, natty blazers, perfectly proportioned button-downs, swimwear and cover-ups, the shop has everything you need to go from Cooper’s Beach to T Bar in understated style. Avid readers rejoice!

Since Southampton Books shuttered in 2024, the town known for its vibrant literary community has been without a bookstore. Now, Finley’s Fiction from Shelter Island is opening at 43A Jobs Lane in the old Cashmere Emporium space.

In addition to stocking new and classic fiction and nonfiction for adults and children, it will carry puzzles, gifts, cards and coffee table books and feature appearances by guest authors. Now that’s a novel approach. After two Southampton pop-ups, Coniglio Palm Beach has found a sun-kissed sanctuary at 23 Newtown Lane in East Hampton.

Like the Technicolor flagship on Florida’s island enclave, the store will feel like a relaxed home, with friendly barefoot sales associates, Coniglio family photos galore and a wet bar. The label, known for inclusive sizing, offers wrap dresses and pants, as well as pareos in exuberant patterns and the new adjustable, bustled Monroe maxiskirt. Sharing across generations is encouraged.

AP Images / David Warren, Marina St Barth Sip a glass of fruit juice in a bucolic garden while perusing the flowing frocks and fun accessories at Marina St Barth. The lifestyle emporium with an island ethos has decamped to a larger store at 54 Jobs Lane in Southampton. That means plenty of resortwear is luscious colors and leafy outdoor space.

For a carefree cotton dress or ultralight “airy” jeans, head to the new Madewellocation at 102 Main St. in Sag Harbor. And while you’re there, accessorize with the season’s must-have woven leather bags and jewelry in coastal colors. The 2,600-square-foot store was inspired by an artist’s studio, so it feels like a combination gallery and workshop with a retail area. Trendy tweens gain aura points at KatieJnyc.

The retailer opened its first Hamptons digs at 150 Main Street in Sag Harbor, stocking an assortment of high-key cute camis, shorts and party dresses, as well as sweats and loungewear for camp. That’s why celeb kids like Dream Kardashian and her cousin True Thompson rock the merch. It’s giving coquetteRag & Bone's elevated essentials are perfect for Out East. Score halter tops, wrap dresses and pareos at Coniglio Palm Beach.

AP Images / David Warren, Marina St BarthTweens can rizz up their wardrobes at the new KatieJnyc shop.





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