Haunted House Movie Delivers Unexpected Twists and Emotional Impact

A new haunted house movie surprises audiences with its unique storytelling approach and unexpected twists. The film explores family dynamics and the complexities of grief, while delivering a chilling horror experience.

Despite being near the beginning of 2025, it’s hard to imagine another haunted house movie coming out this year that creates the same visceral impact. The family dynamics and how those familial connections work as a throughline from beginning to end make for a powerful dramatic tone balanced with the horror. Part of what makes the movie unique — beyond Soderbergh’s use of point of view and perspective — is that it subverts expectations through two surprising and satisfying twists.

Understanding the reveal of the ghost’s identity at the end and its significance to the larger story is key to appreciating the story Koepp and Soderbergh created.When Rebekah is saying her final goodbyes to the haunted home while grieving her son, Tyler, who died at the house while protecting his sister from her boyfriend, Ryan (West Mulholland) — he turns out to be a disturbed murderer responsible for killing Chloe’s friends in the film’s first major twist — she steps in front of an antique mirror that came with the home. As the ghost hovers behind her, we finally see Tyler’s face appear in the reflection, and Rebekah sees him as well. Immediately understanding, she begins screaming for her son; as Chloe and Chris rush in to comfort Rebekah, she essentially explains through her cries how Tyler’s ghost stayed in the house to ensure his living self could save Chloe when the time came. With his unfinished business taken care of, Tyler’s spirit ascends from the house, and he passes on. Based on the response, not every member of the audience understood what the appearance of Tyler’s ghost in the mirror at the end meant. Some left the theater confused as to why the movie ended without explaining who the ghost was. However, the reveal of Tyler in the mirror at the end is the second major twist: he was the ghost the whole time, and he was haunting the new home until the time came when the ghost version of Tyler needed to be around in order to wake up his living self so the teenager could save Chloe from being murdered by Ryan. It’s bittersweet, knowing that Tyler was able to protect his sister but still died along with Ryan when he tackles him through Chloe’s bedroom window and they fall to their deaths. There are subtle clues carefully placed throughout by Koepp and Soderbergh about the ghost’s identity that not only make the twist at the end hit harder but will reward viewers on every rewatch. Sometimes, the hints don’t stand out as much (but they will when seeing the movie a second time), such as when Chris yells at Tyler during an argument that he needs to stand up for his sister for once. There’s also the scene when Chloe is hooking up with Ryan, and the ghost clearly doesn’t want to see this, turning away from the scene while hiding in the closet. The ghost also shows care for Chloe, such as when he picks up her books and piles them neatly on her desk, and shows anger at himself at one point by wrecking his bedroom when the alive Tyler is being mean to his sister. Chloe, while nervous about the paranormal presence, seemingly senses the ghost means her no harm and assumes it’s the spirit of her dead friend. Then, there’s the scene when a psychic and her husband are invited to offer assistance once the rest of the family is convinced the house is haunted. During the visit, they learn that time works differently in the spirit world. This is one of the most significant clues prepping audiences for the upcoming twist about Tyler. The narrative establishes that ghosts don’t experience time in the linear fashion that living people do. Hence, when it’s revealed that Tyler has been the ghost watching his family even before his death, the explanation for how he has essentially moved through time has already been explained and foreshadowed. Some of the horror of the movie comes from the unsettling feeling of not knowing the ghost’s agenda or whether it means the family harm as it continues to observe them. However, it’s the scene where Ryan drugs Chloe and creepily reveals he is a killer that catapults the movie from a complicated family drama into real terror. Ghost Tyler watches up close as Ryan slowly tortures and suffocates Chloe as he monologues about his previous killings. Thanks to the closeness and intimacy of the scene, you can’t help but feel like you are watching an actual murder of a young girl take place





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Haunted House Horror Movie Twists Family Drama Ghost Story

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Presence’: Steven Soderbergh Turns the Haunted-House Movie Inside OutThe filmmaker turns a supernatural thriller into a first-person storytelling experiment and a family drama that'd make Eugene O'Neill cringe.

Read more »

This Haunted House Anthology Was Filmed in the Director’s Childhood Home for Extra CreepsA hideous creature with glowing eyes and sharp fangs dripping with blood screams on the poster for Beezel.

Read more »

'Presence' review: Steven Soderbergh’s eerie haunted house drama packs a punchThe camera is the ghost in Steven Soderbergh’s chillingly effective, experiential haunted house drama “Presence.” The film stars Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan as a married couple who move their teenagers into a new home after a tragedy. It's only the daughter, Chloe, whose friend recently died, who senses this presence in the home.

Read more »

Mansion owner says Adele made his property unsellable with haunted house rumorsThe owner of a mansion previously lived in by Adele has said that the singer’s suggestion that the property was haunted have made it impossible to sell.

Read more »

In this haunted house horror you see what the ghost sees — and it's terrifyingIn Steven Soderbergh's supernatural thriller Presence, a family finds they aren't alone in their new house. It's a ghost story told masterfully from the ghost's point of view.

Read more »

This 2019 Disaster Movie Delivers Action, Chaos, and an Emotional Punch You Won’t ForgetThree men, one in police gear, stand in front of an erupting volcano with two women on either side of them as a helicopter flies in the background.

Read more »