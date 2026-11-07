Haunted Hotel Beats Hazbin Hotel on Critical Scores Despite Lower Pop Culture Impact

Netflix's Haunted Hotel achieves a higher Rotten Tomatoes score than Prime Video's Hazbin Hotel. This analysis compares the critical reception and audience engagement of both supernatural animated series.

Netflix has launched its own supernatural animated comedy, Haunted Hotel , created by Matt Roller and executive produced by Dan Harmon . Premiering on Netflix in 2025 , the series has secured a 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. This metric places it ahead of its primary competitor, Hazbin Hotel , which holds an 85 percent rating on the same aggregator.

Critical Reception and Audience Engagement

The comparison between these two titles highlights a distinct divergence in critical praise versus cultural dominance. Hazbin Hotel boasts a significantly larger fandom and broader pop culture penetration. The series has generated over a billion Spotify streams for its soundtrack and earned multiple GLAAD nominations. Despite this massive engagement, the sheer volume of user reviews may dilute its aggregate score compared to the newer series. Haunted Hotel benefits from a fresher critical perspective, achieving a higher percentage with fewer total reviews in the initial phase of its run.

Also read Netflix Renews Haunted Hotel for Season 3 After Second Season Wraps Production

Story Premises and Character Dynamics

Both series center on women managing chaotic establishments filled with the deceased. Charlie Morningstar , voiced by Erika Henningsen , runs a rehabilitation hotel for sinners in Hazbin Hotel . She aims to redeem her guests so they may enter heaven. In contrast, Katherine Freeling , played by Eliza Coupe , becomes the reluctant owner of the Undervale Hotel in Haunted Hotel . After moving to upstate New York with her two children, she discovers the property is occupied by zany undead spirits. These include her deceased older brother, Nathan , portrayed by Will Forte , who refuse to vacate the premises.

Production Origins and Creative Vision

The creative paths for these shows differ markedly in their development. Vivienne Medrano created Hazbin Hotel as a YouTube pilot in 2019 . The pilot garnered tens of millions of views before production companies A24 and Bento Box took over. The series premiered on Prime Video in 2024 and has been renewed for three additional seasons through season 5 . Haunted Hotel emerges from the mind of Matt Roller , known for work on Rick and Morty and Community . The show has completed two seasons and received official confirmation for a third season in 2025 .

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Tonal Differences and Narrative Structure

While both shows operate within the supernatural animated comedy genre, their tones are fundamentally different. Hazbin Hotel is characterized as an explicit musical black comedy. It features rousing musical numbers and a sweeping serialized narrative that deeply engages its audience. Haunted Hotel operates as a dysfunctional family sitcom with a supernatural twist. It lacks the musical format, focusing instead on the day-to-day pains of managing a business. This structural difference contributes to the critical preference for Haunted Hotel , as the familiar sitcom format may resonate more universally with critics than the wild swing of a musical extravaganza.

The Broader Supernatural Animation Landscape

The ecosystem of supernatural animated series extends beyond these two main competitors. Hazbin Hotel has a direct spinoff titled Helluva Boss , also created by Vivienne Medrano . This series focuses on Immediate Murder Professionals , or I.M.P. , an assassination company run by literal imps. The premise involves executing hits on the living for vengeance-seeking sinners. Unlike the serialized storylines of Hazbin Hotel , Helluva Boss is more episodic. It mirrors the structural approach of Haunted Hotel by focusing on unconventional business operations. This diverse landscape offers animation fans multiple entry points into dark humor and supernatural themes, regardless of their preferred critical standards.