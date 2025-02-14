Haugan Leads After Opening Run of Men's Giant Slalom at Alpine Ski Worlds

Norwegian skier Timon Haugan takes the lead in the first run of the men's giant slalom at the Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. Defending champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland sits in third place.

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Norwegian skier Timon Haugan posted the fastest time in the opening run of the men’s giant slalom at the Alpine world championships on Friday. Defending champion Marco Odermatt was 0.24 seconds behind in third. The Swiss standout is also the reigning Olympic and World Cup champion in GS and leads the World Cup discipline standings. \“Switzerland is incredibly fast,” said Odermatt. “The first run was very good, we can be happy with that.

I’m always focused on myself, but it’s great to see the Swiss team doing well.”\Haugan, who finished fourth in the combined event earlier in the championships, was pleased with his performance in the opening run. “I think I skied well today,” he said. “I felt comfortable on the course and I’m happy with the result.”\The second run of the giant slalom is scheduled for later on Friday.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alpine Skiing World Championships Giant Slalom Timon Haugan Marco Odermatt Saalbach-Hinterglemm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. Women's Ski Team Dominates Team Combined Event at Alpine Ski World ChampionshipsThe American ski team claimed gold in the women's team combined event at the Alpine Ski World Championships in Austria. Breezy Johnson, Mikaela Shiffrin, and Lauren Macuga led the charge, showcasing their exceptional skills in both downhill and slalom disciplines. The team's triumph was captured in numerous photos, highlighting their joy, camaraderie, and dedication.

Read more »

Federica Brignone Claims Gold in Giant Slalom at 2025 Alpine Ski World ChampionshipsItalian alpine skiing star Federica Brignone took home the gold in the giant slalom at the 2025 Alpine Ski World Championships on February 13. Brignone's victory marked the first for an Italian in the event since 1997. She finished with a combined time of 2:22:71, 0.90 seconds ahead of New Zealand's Alice Robinson, who earned silver. American Paula Moltzan claimed bronze.

Read more »

Mikaela Shiffrin to Return to Alpine Ski World Cup After Abdomen InjuryAfter missing significant time due to a puncture wound sustained during a ski crash, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is set to make her comeback to the Alpine Ski World Cup on January 30th. The decorated skier, whose 99 World Cup victories are the most in the sport, has been sidelined since November 30th. She sustained a puncture wound to her right abdomen during a crash in Vermont while chasing her 100th World Cup win.

Read more »

Switzerland's Von Allmen Wins Gold in Men's Downhill at Alpine Ski World ChampionshipsSwiss skier Franjo von Allmen claims gold in the men's downhill race at the Alpine Ski World Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria. His victory is celebrated with jubilant fans and a series of captivating images.

Read more »

Switzerland's Monney Leads Team Combined at Alpine Skiing WorldsSwiss skier Alexis Monney posted the fastest time in the downhill portion of the new team combined event at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

Read more »

12 Colorado ski areas rank in the 30 best ski resorts in the WestTwo Tahoe resorts made the top 30 list recently released by Ski Magazine, but the big surprise is the chart topper, a charming throwback resort with slow lifts, old school lodging and no apres scen…

Read more »