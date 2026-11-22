Michael Seed, the last Hatton Garden heist raider caught, faces conditional release on December 25, 2024, following a controversial early prison release error in August 2023.

Michael Seed, the final member of the Hatton Garden crime gang to be arrested, is scheduled to be freed from prison on Christmas Day, December 25, 2024. This upcoming release follows a significant administrative failure where the 66-year-old was mistakenly set free in August 2023 despite serving only a fraction of his sentence.

Core Details Of The Administrative Release Error

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Seed was incorrectly released from HMP High Down in Sutton, Surrey, on August 12, 2023. Officers miscalculated the time he still owed to serve from a concurrent six-and-a-half-year sentence imposed for his failure to repay the spoils of the 2015 raid. He remained free for approximately six months before authorities realized the error and returned him to custody on February 5, 2024.

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During the period he was unlawfully at large, Seed suffered multiple organ failure and was diagnosed with sepsis, requiring two weeks in intensive care and time in an induced coma. A judge has now determined his conditional release date as Christmas Day 2024, citing the Government's early release scheme designed to alleviate prison overcrowding.

Seed's Role In The Multi-Million Pound Raid

Known as Basil the Ghost, Seed played a critical technical role in the 2015 Hatton Garden raid where £14 million worth of jewellery was stolen from 73 safety deposit boxes. He was responsible for disabling the alarm system and was one of only two individuals who crawled through a hole drilled from a neighboring property to access the vaults.

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Seed evaded police capture for four years by avoiding bank accounts and driving, opting instead to walk along canal towpaths to bypass CCTV surveillance. He was the last of the gang to be caught, eventually arrested at his council flat in Islington where officers discovered £143,000 worth of gold ingots, gems, and jewelry. Evidence suggested he had melted down gold and broken up jewelry on a workbench at this location.

Legal History And Background Of The Conspirator

Seed was originally sentenced to ten years in prison for burglary and eight years for conspiring to hide the proceeds of crime. The Woolwich Crown Court heard that he had a degree in physics and electronics from Nottingham University. His father, Dr. John Seed, was a renowned Cambridge University biophysicist who worked with Nobel Prize winners Francis Crick and James Watson on DNA science in the 1960s.

Before the Hatton Garden crime, Seed had a history of criminal activity, having been jailed for three years in 1984 for dealing in LSD. He was also involved in manufacturing the drug in his own laboratory during that period. He is the son of the late Dr. John Seed, whose scientific contributions were significant in the field of molecular biology.

Fate Of Co-Conspirators And Systemic Reforms

Other members of the gang, dubbed the Diamond Wheezers due to their advanced ages, were jailed earlier. Brian Reader received six years and three months, while John Collins, Daniel Jones, and Terry Perkins all received seven-year terms. Reader died in 2023 after release, and Perkins died in prison in 2018. All four admitted to conspiracy to commit burglary in 2016.

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Following the administrative error involving Seed, the Ministry of Justice stated that the case exposed deep-rooted issues in the justice system. Officials announced tougher new checks, an independent investigation into releases in error, and multi-million pound investments to modernize technology. These measures aim to replace archaic paper-based systems and prevent similar mistakes from occurring in the future.