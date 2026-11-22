Michael Seed, the Hatton Garden heist mastermind, is set for release on Christmas Day after an erroneous early freedom and subsequent medical crisis. Details on his return to custody and the MoJ response follow.

Michael Seed, the sixty-six-year-old electronics expert widely known as Basil the Ghost, is scheduled for conditional release from HMP High Down in Sutton, Surrey, on Christmas Day. This upcoming release follows a complex legal journey that included an accidental early freedom last year, a serious health crisis involving sepsis, and a return to custody. The Ministry of Justice has now confirmed the specific date, ending a period of uncertainty regarding when the Hatton Garden raid mastermind would finally complete his sentence.

Accidental Freedom and Medical Crisis

Seed was originally jailed for ten years in March two thousand and nineteen for his central role in the multi-million-pound jewellery heist that occurred four years prior. In August of last year, prison officers miscalculated the time he still owed to serve on a consecutive six-and-a-half year sentence imposed for failing to repay the spoils of the raid. Consequently, Seed was released in error on August twelve, two thousand and twenty-five, though reports from the Telegraph indicate the timeline of events may involve different annual markers depending on the specific administrative records cited.

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Following his accidental release, Seed returned to custody on February five after suffering multiple organ failure and severe sepsis. He spent two weeks in intensive care, including time in an induced coma, before his health stabilized. The Ministry of Justice stated at the time that this incident exposed deep-rooted issues within the justice system, leading to the introduction of tougher checks and an independent investigation into such release errors.

Biographical Background and Criminal History

Michael Seed is the son of Dr John Seed, a renowned Cambridge University biophysicist who worked with Nobel Prize-winning scientists Francis Crick and James Watson on DNA science in the nineteen sixties. Seed himself holds a degree in physics and electronics from Nottingham University and was the last gang member to be caught, evading police for four years. He avoided detection by not using bank accounts or driving, instead relying on foot travel and canal towpaths to stay off CCTV.

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During the raid, Seed disabled the alarms and was one of two men who squeezed through a hole drilled from a neighboring premises. Police discovered approximately one hundred forty-three thousand pounds worth of gold ingots, gems, and jewellery in his former council flat in Islington. Investigators believe he had melted down gold and broken up jewellery on a workbench at the property. His criminal history also includes a three-year sentence in one thousand nine hundred eighty-four for dealing in LSD and manufacturing the drug in a home lab.

Other Raiders and Gang History

The other members of the group, known as the Diamond Wheezers, were all jailed in two thousand and sixteen after admitting to conspiracy to commit burglary. Brian Reader, a seventy-seven-year-old career criminal at the time, received a sentence of six years and three months for his role. Reader had previously worked with gangland figure Kenneth Noye on the infamous twenty-six-million-pound Brink's-Mat gold bullion robbery in one thousand nine hundred eighty-three. He died in two thousand twenty-three following his release.

John Kenny Collins, then seventy-five, and Terry Perkins, sixty-seven, both received seven-year jail terms. Daniel Jones, aged sixty-one, also received a seven-year sentence. Perkins died in prison in two thousand eighteen, leaving Seed as the last significant figure from the original gang still subject to incarceration. The group stole fourteen million pounds worth of jewellery from seventy-three safety deposit boxes at the London vault.

Ministry of Justice Response and Future Checks

Following the error that led to Seed's brief freedom, the Ministry of Justice emphasized its determination to keep the public safe. The department stated they are investing millions to modernize technology to replace archaic paper-based systems that contributed to the miscalculation. An independent investigation was launched to review how such significant mistakes occurred within the release protocols.

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Seed's former family home in Islington was relet by the council, and family members declined to comment on the recent developments. Nothing is currently known about where Seed lived or what he did during his period of unauthorized freedom. The confirmation of his Christmas Day release marks the conclusion of the legal saga surrounding one of Britain's most famous criminal enterprises, as authorities move forward with their new safety protocols.