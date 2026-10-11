Hatice Kolçak Warns of Turkish Lira Devaluation Risk Ahead of US Inflation Data

Analyst Hatice Kolçak warns the Turkish lira is depreciating more slowly than inflation and says Tuesday's US inflation print could decide the direction of global markets.

Turkish market analyst Hatice Kolçak has warned that the Turkish lira is losing ground in real terms and that devaluation is now openly discussed among market participants. In a video analysis published on the Turkish edition of Investing.com, Kolçak described the coming week as a critical juncture for both Turkish and global markets.

Her central focus is the Turkish lira, whose depreciation is running below the country's inflation rate. Kolçak argues that this trajectory is not sustainable. She also singled out Tuesday's US inflation release as the pivotal event for global markets, alongside key technical levels in gold, oil and Bitcoin.

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Why the Lira Real Depreciation Matters for Turkey

When a currency depreciates more slowly than domestic inflation, its real exchange rate appreciates. Kolçak says this dynamic makes exports less competitive and imports cheaper. It can also erode the value of lira-denominated savings relative to hard assets, which is why the view has gained traction among Turkish investors.

Kolçak's view is a market opinion, not an official policy signal. It nonetheless reflects a real debate among Turkish market participants about how long the current framework can hold. Her warning captures a growing unease, although it does not represent any announced change by Turkish authorities.

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Revaluation Rate and Fiscal Pressure Ahead

The 2027 revaluation rate of 27.83% is the domestic figure Kolçak highlighted most directly. Taxes, fees and certain statutory obligations are adjusted by this rate, so households and businesses should expect meaningful cost increases in lira terms.

Kolçak also pointed to pressure from the budget deficit and interest expenses. She said a new pension arrangement based on contribution and age criteria is under study. Turkey has repeatedly reformed its pension system in recent decades to manage long-term liabilities, so such a change would not be unprecedented.

US Inflation Data and Global Risk Assets

Kolçak identified Tuesday's US inflation release as the single event capable of determining whether the recent sell-off in risk assets extends. She said the data will be decisive for the path of Federal Reserve interest rates.

A hotter-than-expected print would reinforce expectations that the Federal Reserve keeps rates higher for longer, pressuring risk assets globally, including Turkish equities and the lira. A softer print would ease that pressure. This is why a US data release matters as much in Istanbul as in New York.

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Gold, Brent Crude and Bitcoin Levels to Watch

Kolçak identified three technical thresholds: spot gold defending the $4,000 level, Brent crude holding near $100 amid regional tensions, and Bitcoin at $75,000. Each level, she indicated, carries a distinct signal for investors.

Gold at these levels typically reflects safe-haven demand, consistent with devaluation concerns and geopolitical tension. Oil near $100 is a double-edged sword for Turkey, a major energy importer, because it worsens the current account while supporting inflation through fuel costs. Bitcoin's $75,000 level is a psychological trigger where selling could accelerate.

Borsa Istanbul Recovery Seen as Insufficient

Kolçak described last week's recovery on Borsa Istanbul as encouraging but insufficient to remove uncertainty, and she said caution is warranted. A cautious stance ahead of a major US data release is consistent with how institutional investors typically position themselves.