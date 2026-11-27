At least five incidents of coordinated hate graffiti featuring stenciled White Power messages and swastikas were reported across San Francisco on Thanksgiving, prompting swift cleanup efforts and condemnation from city officials.

At least five instances of graffiti with hate symbols and hate messaging were reported in San Francisco on Thanksgiving. Alyssa Goard reports.and at least two were reported in the Outer Sunset near Ocean Beach.

All the reported instances featured red graffiti stencils of the words"White Power," and all but one of those instances included stencils of swastikas. Patrick McCabe, the founder of Solve SF, was watching reports come in as he usually does on Thursday morning and noticed a pattern of repeated hate graffiti.

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"I saw that first one was on one of those barriers, and I think later in the day, I saw some others pop up, and the last one I saw was the one at Ocean Beach," he recalled. McCabe said he'd seen similar hate-filled messaging at Golden Gate Park, but this time the messages seemed to have a more coordinated effort.