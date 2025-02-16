Hassett Blames Biden Policies for Inflation and Calls for New Bird Flu Strategy

Kevin Hassett, director of the National Economic Council, discusses the rising inflation rate and blames President Biden's policies for the economic downturn. He also criticizes the Biden administration's handling of the bird flu outbreak and proposes a more intelligent and targeted approach.

The interview with Kevin Hassett , director of the National Economic Council, aired on 'Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan' on February 16, 2025. Hassett discussed the rising inflation rate, which ticked up about 3% compared to the previous January. He attributed the issue to the policies of President Biden, particularly fiscal spending which he argued contributed to stagflation.

He cited the work of economic advisors like Jason Furman and Larry Summers who had warned against such policies, pointing to Furman's article in 'Foreign Affairs' that labeled Biden's economic record a tragedy. Hassett emphasized a multi-faceted plan to address inflation, including supply-side tax cuts to increase supply, reduced government spending, increased energy production, deregulation, and targeted solutions for specific issues like the bird flu outbreak. He criticized the Biden administration's previous approach to the avian flu, which involved mass culling of chickens, and highlighted the need for a more intelligent and targeted approach with biosecurity, medication, and a smarter perimeter to contain the spread of the disease.





