Hassett and Powell Meetings Spark Market Reactions Amidst Inflation Concerns

Kevin Hassett, Director of the US National Economic Council (NEC), revealed regular meetings with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, amidst concerns surrounding inflation. While denying any intention to influence interest rates, Hassett acknowledged the President's viewpoints are shared during these discussions.

Kevin Hassett , Director of the US National Economic Council (NEC), disclosed in an interview with CBS' Face The Nation early Monday that he engages in regular meetings with Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell . Hassett emphasized that these meetings are not intended to influence interest rates and that Powell's independence is respected. However, he acknowledged that the president's viewpoints can be conveyed during these interactions.

Hassett attributed the decline in long-term interest yields, citing a 40 basis point drop in 10-year Treasury yields, to the market's anticipation of lower inflation. Market reaction to this disclosure has been muted, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering near two-week lows of 106.57, exhibiting a slight decline of 0.07% so far. The Federal Reserve (Fed) plays a pivotal role in shaping US monetary policy. Its primary mandate is to maintain price stability and foster full employment. The Fed's primary tool for achieving these objectives is through adjustments to interest rates. When inflation exceeds the Fed's 2% target, it raises interest rates, thereby increasing borrowing costs across the economy. This tends to strengthen the US Dollar (USD) as it attracts international investors seeking higher returns. Conversely, when inflation falls below 2% or unemployment remains elevated, the Fed may lower interest rates to stimulate borrowing, which can weaken the US Dollar.The Fed convenes eight policy meetings annually, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) evaluates economic conditions and determines monetary policy decisions. The FOMC comprises twelve Fed officials: the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four rotating regional Reserve Bank presidents. In extraordinary circumstances, the Fed may implement Quantitative Easing (QE), a non-standard policy measure. QE involves the Fed injecting substantial liquidity into the financial system by purchasing high-grade bonds from financial institutions. This typically weakens the US Dollar. The opposite of QE is Quantitative Tightening (QT), where the Fed ceases bond purchases and allows maturing bonds to roll off its balance sheet without reinvestment. QT is generally considered to be positive for the value of the US Dollar





