Hashkey Group, Hong Kong's Leading Crypto Exchange, Secures $30 Million Investment

Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Hashkey Group, known for its substantial trading volume, has attracted a $30 million investment from Gaorong Ventures, a prominent venture capital firm that has previously supported the growth of Chinese e-commerce giant PDD Holdings. This investment propels Hashkey's valuation to nearly $1.5 billion post-money. The firm achieved unicorn status in January after raising approximately $100 million in a Series A funding round led by investors such as OKX Ventures, the investment arm of the renowned cryptocurrency exchange OKX. This latest investment from Gaorong Ventures, co-founded by a Forbes Midas Lister, coincides with a surge in cryptocurrency prices driven by U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-cryptocurrency regulatory stance.

2 billion from investors including OKX Ventures, the investment arm of crypto exchange OKX. The investment from Gaorong Ventures, cofounded by Forbes Midas Lister, comes amid a crypto rally fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for a more friendly regulatory environment for digital assets. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has surged about 40% since Trump was elected in November. His calls to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the planet” and to create a bitcoin strategic reserve have sent bitcoin to an all-time high of more than $108,000 in January. The cryptocurrency has dropped roughly 10% since its peak amid escalating U.S.-China trade war, which undermined investor confidence on risky assets.Launched in 2018, Hashkey has businesses in crypto trading, venture capital investment, asset management and blockchain infrastructure. It is one of the first companies that received regulatory approval in Hong Kong to offer retail crypto trading services under the city’s digital asset regime launched in 2023. Hashkey’s crypto exchange had a spot trading volume of about $25 million in the past 24 hours as of Monday afternoon, according to tracker Coingecko. The firm is led by Xiao Feng, who founded the blockchain arm of Chinese conglomerate Wanxiang Group; Feng also founded Fenbushi Capital, a blockchain-focused venture capital firm whose portfolio includes Chinese tycoon Jihan Wu’s crypto financial services firm Matrixport and stablecoin issuer Circle. Hashkey is among the crypto startups riding Hong Kong’s ambition to become a digital asset hub. In September, Hong Kong fintech startup RD Technologies raised $7.8 million from investors including billionaire Jack Ma’s venture capital giant Hongshan to expand into the digital asset space, with plans to issue stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to the Hong Kong dollar and backed by reserves of cash and cash equivalents





