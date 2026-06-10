Hasbro Unveils Wolverinepool Concept Art Figure for Fall 2026

Hasbro has announced a new 6‑inch Marvel Legends figure that blends Wolverine's iconic claws with Deadpool's signature red palette. The Wolverinepool concept art figure, based on a design that never made it to the screen, will be available for pre‑order on July 9th for $27.99 and will ship to collectors in the fall of 2026. The figure features premium articulation, interchangeable clawed hands, and a richly detailed sculpt that captures the daring fusion of two beloved anti‑heroes.

Hasbro , the long‑time steward of the Marvel Legends action‑figure line, has revealed its latest addition: a 6‑inch concept‑art‑based Wolverinepool figure that marries Wolverine's classic mask, claws, and trademark yellow and blue attire with the iridescent red‑and‑black design of Deadpool .

The new collection piece, part of a series of concept‑art releases that draw inspiration from discontinued or never‑made Marvel Studios designs, promises to be one of the most unusual and eye‑catching items in the line. The Wolverinepool figure was first showcased in a 1/6‑scale version by Hot Toys, where it was celebrated for its meticulous sculpting and attention to detail.

Hasbro's Marvel Legends version, however, brings the concept to a more affordable and collectible scale, keeping the hallmark 1/12‑scale build that has made the line so popular among collectors worldwide. The figure faithfully renders the concept artwork, with every stripe, seam, and metallic accent reproduced in impeccable fidelity.

It comes fully articulated across the head, torso, arms and legs, and includes two clasp‑type hands that can be swapped out for clawed fingers to give the display a more dynamic action pose. Pre‑orders open on July 9th via Hasbro Pulse and select participating retailers. The figure will retail for $27.99 and is slated to ship in the fall of 2026, alongside a suite of other Deadpool‑and‑Wolverine‑inspired releases.

In addition to Wolverinepool, Hasbro's upcoming schedule adds several more concept‑art-based figures-ranging from a X‑Force‑style Deadpool to a comic‑book‑inspired Scorpion-to its Marvel Legends collection. The company's focus on officially licensed designs ensures that each new release will feature the authentic branding and design language fans have come to expect from the Marvel universe{url}.

The Wolverinepool narrative is set to resonably fill the gap left by a character that was never officially released on screen, giving collectors a fresh way to display, pose and celebrate the chaotic partnership of Logan and Wade. Beyond the aesthetics, the Wolverinepool figure offers a compelling range of play‑and‑display possibilities. The premium articulation allows for a wide range of dynamic poses, while the interchangeable hands and accessory options make it a versatile statuette for any shelf.

The product also highlights Hasbro's commitment to balancing affordability with high build quality, ensuring that a portion of its audience-beginners and seasoned collectors alike-can add this striking character to their Marvel lineup. The figure's arrival in late 2026 coincides with several other Marvel Legends releases such as a X‑Men 97' Beast and a 'Real Ghostbusters' glow‑copter set, signaling a refresh wave that is sure to capture fans' imaginations.

Overall, the Wolverinepool concept art figure stands as a testament to Hasbro's ongoing dedication to pushing the boundaries of the Marvel Legends line, showcasing how classic fandom and innovative design can result in an collectible that is both memorable and unique for the Marvel community worldwide





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