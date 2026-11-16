Hasbro Unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Guzzle Pre-Order for $42.99

Hasbro releases the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Guzzle for pre-order at $42.99. This 6.5-inch 1988 Sparkabot features a 23-step tank transformation and dual weapons.

Hasbro has officially announced the pre-order availability for the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Guzzle. This new collectible figure arrives as a modern reinterpretation of a classic Autobot warrior originally introduced in 1988. Priced at $42.99 on the Hasbro Pulse platform, the 6.5-inch figure honors the legacy of the original Generation 1 toyline while offering updated articulation and accessories for modern collectors.

Voyager Class Guzzle Transformation Details

Hasbro describes the Voyager Class Guzzle as a battle-hardened warrior with display-ready articulation that allows enthusiasts to showcase the figure in multiple poses. The toy converts from robot mode into a tank alternate mode through a complex 23-step transformation process. This mechanical journey ensures that each pose is stable and visually accurate to the character's design history.

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The figure is equipped with dual weaponry to enhance its combat-ready aesthetic. Collectors will find a double cannon and a blaster accessory included in the package. Both weapons can be attached to the figure in either robot or tank mode, providing versatility for diorama creation or action-based play scenarios.

History of the Sparkabots in Media

The character of Guzzle carries significant historical weight within the Transformers franchise. He was first introduced as part of the original Generation 1 toyline in 1988. During this era, he was identified as a Sparkabot, a rare trio of Autobots known for their unique ability to produce sparks from their vehicle modes. This distinct characteristic set them apart from other soldiers in the Autobot ranks.

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Beyond the toys, Guzzle appeared in the Marvel UK Transformers comics. In these stories, the Sparkabots were collectively referred to as the Sparklers. These narratives detailed their adventures fighting alongside Ultra Magnus against formidable foes, including the villain Galvatron. The new Age of the Primes line draws directly from this expanded lore to contextualize the character.

The Age of the Primes Collection Legacy

Hasbro positions the Transformers Age of the Primes line as a celebration of the epic legacy left by the Thirteen Primes. According to the brand's lore, every bot, battle, and power in the universe can be traced back to these original ancestors. The collection aims to touch nearly every corner of the established mythology, allowing fans to build a lineup that is more than just a collection of toys.

Guzzle is described as being descended from Amalgamous Prime. Hasbro characterizes him as a tough, no-nonsense warrior who is as fuel-hungry as he is battle-hungry. This specific lineage connects the figure to the deeper theological and historical structure of the Transformers universe. The figure's deco and detailing are inspired directly by this rich universe to ensure authenticity.

Market Availability and Future Releases

The Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Guzzle is currently available for pre-order on the official Hasbro Pulse website. The retail price is set at $42.99 for this 6.5-inch (16.5 cm) figure. Enthusiasts interested in acquiring this specific variant can secure their copies through the designated pre-order channel.

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Hasbro continues to expand the Age of the Primes line with additional characters. The Decepticon Wild Rider is also coming to the collection as a 5.5-inch Deluxe figure. That release is priced at $29.99 and is scheduled to ship on March 1, 2027. This staggered release strategy keeps the franchise active in the collector market throughout the year.