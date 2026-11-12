Hasbro Unveils Transformers Age of the Primes Collection Pricing and Release Details

Hasbro introduces the Transformers Age of the Primes line, featuring eight new figures with prices ranging from 29.99 to 59.99 dollars for a March 1 2027 release.

Hasbro has officially announced the details for the new Transformers Age of the Primes collection, a significant addition to the toy line that promises to engage fans awaiting future cinematic and gaming releases. The company revealed that this new series of collectibles will launch on March 1, 2027, providing enthusiasts with a substantial range of high-quality figures to acquire while waiting for other media projects. This announcement serves as a concrete development in the broader Transformers franchise, which has seen a surge in comic book popularity but requires more tangible merchandise offerings to maintain momentum in other sectors. The collection features eight distinct figures, each designed to capture the iconic aesthetic of the franchise while offering robust articulation and transformation mechanics.

Collection Specifications and Transformation Mechanics

The Transformers Age of the Primes range comprises eight new figures that are engineered to celebrate the epic legacy of the Thirteen Primes, touching upon nearly every corner of the established lore according to official descriptions from Hasbro Pulse. Each figure in this new lineup measures between 5.5 and 7.5 inches in height, with the dimensions varying based on the specific character and its intended price tier. The transformation process for each robot is meticulously designed to require approximately 25 to 30 steps, ensuring a satisfying and complex assembly experience for collectors. Furthermore, every figure includes several points of articulation, allowing them to be posed in dynamic forms that highlight their detailed sculpting and paint applications.

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Pricing Structure and Tiered Figure Costs

Hasbro has structured the pricing for the Transformers Age of the Primes collection into three distinct tiers to accommodate different collector budgets. The entry-level tier includes four figures that are priced at 29.99 dollars each. These specific figures are Wild Rider, Sky Guard, Breakaway, and Alpha Bravo, and they represent the more accessible options within the new line. Moving up to the mid-tier, two figures are available at a price point of 42.99 dollars. These are Cybershark and Guzzle, which are noted to be slightly taller than the entry-level figures, offering more screen presence on display shelves.

The premium tier features the tallest and most expensive figures in the collection, with both Starscream and Onyx Prime costing 59.99 dollars each. These figures command the highest price due to their larger size and likely more intricate design details. For enthusiasts looking to complete the entire set, purchasing all eight figures individually from the official Hasbro Pulse website would require a total investment of 325.92 dollars. This comprehensive price tag underscores the premium nature of the collection, positioning it as a serious investment for dedicated fans rather than casual purchases.

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Franchise Context and Upcoming Media Timeline

This merchandise rollout occurs against a backdrop where the Transformers franchise has experienced varied success across different media formats. Robert Kirkman's new comic book run has proven to be a smash hit, demonstrating strong fan interest in fresh narrative directions. However, other expanded media content and mainline releases have stagnated to some degree, with only a new movie in production and an animated series slated for 2027 or 2028 providing future milestones. The Transformers Age of the Primes collection fills a current void by giving fans a tangible goal to work towards as they await the upcoming big-budget video game and other silver screen projects.

While the figures are not as exorbitantly priced as a previous 7,000 dollar release that launched recently, they represent a significant step up in quality and detail for the standard collectible market. The release date of March 1, 2027, is subject to change, but it provides a clear timeline for consumers to plan their purchases. By offering new versions of favorite characters across a broad range of designs, Hasbro aims to reinvigorate interest in the brand's physical products.

Impact on Collectors and Market Availability

The introduction of these eight figures offers a welcome diversification to the current market, especially for collectors who have been waiting for high-articulation options that are not part of the mainline toy aisles. Pre-orders will be available individually through the official Hasbro Pulse website, allowing fans to select specific characters without being forced to buy the entire set. This modular purchasing option caters to collectors who may only be interested in specific characters like Starscream or Onyx Prime, rather than the full roster of the Thirteen Primes.

The high quality and detailed transformation sequences are expected to help tide fans over during the long wait for the next major Transformers film and other media expansions. With the franchise relying on strong merchandise sales to complement its upcoming projects, this collection serves as a critical component in maintaining fan engagement. The specific focus on the Primes mythology also allows for deeper lore integration, appealing to long-time fans who value the historical depth of the Transformers universe. This strategic release ensures that the brand remains active and relevant in the collectibles space well into 2027.