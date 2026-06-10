Hasbro Unveils Standalone Marvel Legends Secret Wars Doctor Doom Figure

The ruler of Latveria returns in classic retro packaging with updated deco, multiple accessories, and a lenticular shield. Pre-orders open July 23 for $27.99, Fall 2026 release.

Hasbro has announced a brand-new standalone release of Doctor Doom in its Marvel Legends line, inspired by the classic Secret Wars storyline. This figure is a reissue of the fan-favorite version previously available only in an Avengers 60th Anniversary two-pack with Monica Rambeau.

Now, the Latverian monarch is getting his own retro card-back packaging, reminiscent of the original 1980s Secret Wars toy line. The figure features updated paint and deco details, including a slightly darker metallic blue on his armor and a more vibrant green for his cloak. The core sculpt remains unchanged, preserving the imposing presence that made the two-pack version so popular. Doctor Doom comes with three interchangeable hands: two fists and one open gesture.

He also includes two blasters, one of which is inspired by the classic Secret Wars accessory, and the iconic lenticular shield that changes image when tilted, a direct homage to the original toy. This shield depicts Doom's face and a cosmic energy swirl, adding a nostalgic touch for longtime collectors. The figure is scheduled for a Fall 2026 release, with pre-orders opening on July 23, 2025, at a price of $27.99.

This release is part of Hasbro's ongoing retro-inspired Secret Wars collection, which has already included figures like Spider-Man, Captain America, and Iron Man. The Doctor Doom figure is a must-have for fans who missed the earlier two-pack or prefer card-backed packaging for display. The packaging features original comic character art by Bob Budiansky, celebrating the legacy of the Secret Wars event. The figure itself is highly articulated with over 20 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic poses on any shelf.

Doom's design is based on his appearance in Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #1, where he is transported to Battleworld by the Beyonder. In that story, Doom seeks to usurp the Beyonder's cosmic power, ultimately becoming a god-like being. This figure captures that ambitious and menacing version of the character. With over 80 years of Marvel history, the Marvel Legends line continues to honor classic comic designs while offering premium detail and articulation.

Collectors can also look forward to other upcoming figures in the Secret Wars line, including a new X-Force Deadpool and a comic-inspired Scorpion. The Doctor Doom figure is expected to be popular, so fans are advised to pre-order early to avoid missing out. This release is a great opportunity to add a key villain to any Marvel collection, whether for play or display.

The retro packaging is designed to appeal to nostalgic fans who remember the original toy line from the 1980s. The lenticular shield is a standout feature, as most modern action figures lack such gimmicks. Hasbro has been incorporating retro elements into their Marvel Legends line for several years, and the Secret Wars sub-line has been particularly well-received. The Doctor Doom figure will be available at major retailers like Amazon, Target, and Hasbro Pulse.

International availability may vary. In addition to the figure, Hasbro also announced an unreleased Real Ghostbusters Glow Copter set, showing their commitment to nostalgic properties.

However, the focus remains on the Marvel Legends line, which continues to expand with new characters and variants. This Doctor Doom figure is priced competitively compared to other Marvel Legends figures, which typically range from $24.99 to $29.99. The inclusion of multiple accessories and the lenticular shield adds value. Overall, this release is a significant addition to the Secret Wars collection, and a must-have for Doom fans





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