Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast Figure

Hasbro has officially announced the Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast figure, a 6-inch action figure inspired by the character's animated design from the Disney+ series. The figure features premium articulation, animated styling, and includes five accessories. Pre-orders start August 19, 2025, with availability in Fall 2026.

Marvel enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to as Hasbro prepares to release a new X-Men '97 Beast figure in its popular Marvel Legends 6-inch line.

Inspired by the character's animated design from the hit Disney+ series X-Men '97, the figure captures Hank McCoy's updated look with a brand new sculpt that fans have long requested. The figure is fully articulated with premium design, allowing for dynamic posing, and features animated styling that stays true to the series. The release is highly anticipated, as Beast is a core member of the animated team and this figure will help many collectors complete their X-Men '97 roster.

Unlike recent X-Men '97 releases that came in retro card-back packaging, this Beast figure will be presented in a standard window-box, aligning with the main Marvel Legends line. The figure comes with five accessories: an alternate head sculpt, two interchangeable hands, a pair of goggles, and Beast's signature backpack, providing various display options. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast are set to begin on August 19 at 1 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers.

Shipping is scheduled for Fall 2026. At the time of writing, Hasbro has not announced an official retail price. The character of Beast is a hyper-intelligent scientist whose mutant abilities grant him superhuman strength and a distinctive blue, furry appearance. This collectible is part of Hasbro's broader Marvel Legends series, which offers detailed 6-inch action figures for display and play.

The line allows fans to reimagine scenes from the Marvel Universe, with each figure sold separately and subject to availability. While the main focus is on the X-Men '97 Beast, the source text also contains repetitive fragments about other potential Marvel Legends releases, such as a comic book-inspired Scorpion and a figure referred to as the Cavillrine.

Additionally, there are mentions of Star Wars: Droids Black Series figures, including an R2-D2, and a robot from the 1985 animated series. However, these elements appear to be boilerplate or leftover navigational content rather than part of a coherent, singular news story. The substantive and coherent news content centers on the official unveiling and pre-order details for the Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast action figure.

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Marvel Legends X-Men '97 Beast Hasbro Action Figure Collectible

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