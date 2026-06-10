Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends X‑Force Deadpool Concept Art Figure Inspired by Unreleased Film Design

Hasbro announces a new 6‑inch Marvel Legends Deadpool figure based on early X‑Force movie concept art, featuring a gray, black and red costume, 11 accessories and a $27.99 price tag, with pre‑orders starting July 9.

Hasbro has announced a fresh addition to its Marvel Legends line‑up: the X‑Force Deadpool Concept Art figure. This 6‑inch action figure draws its design from early concept artwork created for the unfinished X‑Force film, offering fans a chance to own a version of Deadpool that never made it to the big screen.

The figure's sculpt is rendered in a striking palette of gray, black and red, reflecting the alternative costume that appeared in the movie's early design stages. In addition to the detailed paint job, the figure is fully articulated with a poseable head, arms and legs, and it comes with an extensive accessories pack.

Collectors will receive eleven items, including a baby knife, two katanas, two gold‑finished Desert Eagle pistols, six interchangeable hands, and extra heads, allowing them to recreate a wide array of action poses and story moments. The release is positioned as a celebration of Marvel's rich design history, giving longtime fans an official, high‑quality replica of a beloved, yet unreleased, look for the Merc with a Mouth.

While the X‑Force Deadpool costume has been a staple in the comic books for years, it never appeared in the final cut of the film, leaving a gap that this figure now fills. Hasbro's marketing emphasizes the figure's versatility: the interchangeable hands and weapons let owners stage dynamic scenes from the Deadpool & Wolverine universe or invent entirely new scenarios.

Priced at $27.99, the figure will be available for pre‑order starting July 9 at 1 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers, with a slated retail release in the fall of 2026. The announcement arrived alongside other upcoming Marvel Legends releases, including a Scorpion figure inspired by classic comic appearances and a Beast figure tied to the X‑Men '97 series.

Hasbro's strategy appears focused on clearing shelf space for these new products, targeting collectors aged 14 and up who appreciate detailed, poseable figures that can enhance their displays. The company's Collectibles Editor, a veteran historian and longtime Marvel enthusiast, highlighted the significance of bringing previously unseen concepts to life, noting that these releases not only expand the visual variety of the line but also deepen fans' connection to the Marvel Universe.

With the X‑Force Deadpool Concept Art figure, Hasbro offers both nostalgia and novelty, cementing its position as a leading provider of premium Marvel merchandise





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Marvel Legends Deadpool X‑Force Hasbro Collectible Figures

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