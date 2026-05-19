Hasbro Unveils Marvel Legends Future Foundation Figures Featuring Invisible Woman and The Thing

Hasbro introduces a new series of Marvel Legends figures, including a two-pack featuring Sue Storm and Ben Grimm from the Future Foundation, complete with detailed accessories and comic-accurate designs.

Hasbro has announced an exciting new lineup of Marvel Legends figures, including a highly anticipated two-pack featuring iconic characters from the Future Foundation . The Future Foundation , originally formed by Reed Richards in Marvel Comics after the apparent death of the Human Torch, represents an evolution of the Fantastic Four.

This scientific superhero team focuses on addressing humanity's most pressing challenges through intelligence, innovation, and collaboration, rather than relying on traditional combat methods. The primary members include Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Spider-Man, who steps into Johnny Storm's former role. In this new Marvel Legends series, fans can expect the Invisible Woman and The Thing, both clad in their distinctive black-and-white Future Foundation outfits. Each figure is packed with detailed accessories, enhancing their authenticity and playability.

Sue Storm's figure comes with multiple interchangeable force-field effect pieces, allowing collectors to recreate her signature abilities in various poses. Additionally, her set includes two swappable hand options. The Thing, known for his raw power and brash personality, features an extra pair of clobberin' hands and an alternate head sculpture that showcases his fierce expression. Pre-orders for these figures are expected to launch soon, and they will complement the upcoming Marvel Legends Mr. Fantastic & Spider-Man 2-Pack.

Hasbro's attention to detail ensures that each 6-inch scale figure is meticulously designed to resemble their comic counterparts, making them a must-have for any Marvel enthusiast. The collectible set promises to bring the thrill and creativity of the Marvel Universe into the hands of fans worldwide, whether for display or imaginative play. The Future Foundation line also hints at potential future releases, further expanding the roster of beloved Marvel characters in the Marvel Legends lineup





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Marvel Legends Future Foundation Invisible Woman The Thing Action Figures

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