Hasbro Unveils Classic Comic-Inspired Scorpion Figure in Marvel Legends Line

A new Amazon-exclusive Marvel Legends figure of Scorpion is set for pre-order, featuring a design based on his classic Amazing Spider-Man appearance with a bendable tail and alternate head sculpts.

Hasbro is expanding its popular Marvel Legends line with a new Amazon-exclusive figure of Scorpion , the iconic Spider-Man villain. This release draws direct inspiration from the character's classic comic book appearance, specifically the era crafted by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The figure portrays Mac Gargan, who was originally a private investigator hired by J. Jonah Jameson. After undergoing an experimental procedure, Gargan gained superhuman abilities and a synthetic tail and suit, transforming into the monstrous Scorpion. This new 6-inch scale action figure is designed with premium articulation to capture his menacing presence.

It features a fully bendable articulated tail, which is a signature element, and includes interchangeable hands and an alternate screaming head sculpt to allow for varied and dynamic posing. Collectors can choose to display him with his classic masked look or with an alternate head. The Scorpion figure is a tribute to one of Spider-Man's oldest and most dangerous foes, making it a standout addition to any classic Marvel Legends Spider-Man collection.

Pre-orders for this Amazon-exclusive release are scheduled to begin on August 1, 2024, with a retail price of $27.99. The figure is slated for a wider release in the Fall of 2026. This launch underscores Hasbro's commitment to celebrating Marvel's rich comic book history by offering detailed, articulated figures that bring beloved characters to life for fans and collectors alike.

The release also coincides with a broader trend of revisiting classic designs, as seen with other recent Marvel Legends announcements like X-Men '97 Beast and the Cavillrine, as well as Hasbro's new Star Wars: Droids Black Series collection, which revives characters from the 1985 animated series. These initiatives highlight the enduring appeal of vintage comic and cartoon aesthetics in the modern collectibles market.

For enthusiasts of the Marvel Universe, the Scorpion figure represents not just a toy but a piece of the sprawling narrative, connecting the legacy of Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's creation to contemporary fandom. The figure's exclusive availability through Amazon makes it easily accessible for a wide audience, while the anticipated 2026 release suggests a strategic rollout to maintain collector interest over time.

The combination of a reasonable price point, a focus on classic comic accuracy, and premium articulation positions this Scorpion as a must-have for Marvel Legends collectors





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Marvel Legends Scorpion Hasbro Spider-Man Villain Action Figure Comic Book Classic Design Amazon Exclusive

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