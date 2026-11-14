Hasbro Transformers Age of the Primes Sky Guard Pre-Order Now

Hasbro launches the Age of the Primes Sky Guard figure for $29.99. This 5.5-inch Deluxe toy transforms into a space shuttle and forms Nexus Maximus with Superion.

Hasbro has officially announced the next addition to its expansive Transformers Age of the Primes product line, revealing the Deluxe Class Sky Guard figure. This new collectible toy stands 5.5 inches tall and serves as a critical component in the formation of the Nexus Maximus combiner team. The figure is now available for pre-order directly through the Hasbro Pulse digital platform.

Collectors and fans of the Transformers franchise can secure the Sky Guard figure for a retail price of $29.99. The manufacturer has scheduled the official shipping and distribution of this toy to commence in March 2027. This timeline allows enthusiasts ample time to plan their acquisitions and assemble their broader collections of Age of the Primes merchandise.

Also read Hasbro Reveals Age of the Primes Onyx Prime Figure for Preorder

Key Features of the Sky Guard Figure

The Sky Guard figure offers a sophisticated transformation process that requires exactly 15 distinct steps to convert from its robot mode into its alternative space shuttle mode. This mechanical complexity ensures that the figure maintains a high level of detail and structural integrity in both configurations. The 5.5-inch scale aligns perfectly with the rest of the Deluxe Class lineup, allowing for seamless display alongside other compatible figures.

Transformers Age of the Primes Sky Guard expands the Thirteen Primes legacy with a key role in the Nexus Maximus combiner. Beyond the standard robot and space shuttle modes, this figure introduces a third configuration designed specifically for combiner functionality. This unique capability allows Sky Guard to attach directly to the Superion frame, enabling the construction of the powerful Nexus Maximus entity.

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Stakeholder Positions and Lore Expansion

The release of Sky Guard underscores Hasbro's commitment to deepening the mythology of the Transformers universe through the Age of the Primes series. This line celebrates the epic legacy of the Thirteen Primes, positing that every bot, battle, and power in the franchise traces back to these ancient entities. By introducing Sky Guard, Hasbro is providing fans with a tangible piece of lore that bridges the gap between individual heroism and combined strength.

Sky Guard is depicted as a powerful warrior whose true importance becomes clear when he joins forces with the other components of Nexus Prime. The figure features deco and details inspired by the rich history of the Transformers universe, appealing to both long-time collectors and new audiences. The articulation points included in the design allow for display-worthy poses, ensuring that the figure stands out as a centerpiece on any shelf.

Real-World Impact and Availability

For dedicated collectors, the Sky Guard figure represents an essential piece for building out the Nexus Maximus combiner team. However, it is important to note that the Superion frame required for combination is sold separately and its availability is subject to market conditions. This separation allows collectors to purchase components individually, though it requires strategic planning to acquire all necessary parts for the full combiner.

The announcement also highlights the broader context of the Transformers market, where Hasbro continues to release high-profile figures like the Alpha Bravo and Star Wars anniversary sets. The March 2027 shipping date gives fans time to compare prices and check inventory across various retailers. With pre-orders now live on Hasbro Pulse, early adopters have the opportunity to secure their figures before potential stock fluctuations.

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As the war between Autobots and Decepticons continues on shelves worldwide, the Age of the Primes line offers a way to engage with the franchise's deepest roots. Sky Guard's ability to transform into a space shuttle and form Nexus Maximus makes it a versatile and valuable addition to any collection. Enthusiasts looking to build a comprehensive display of the Thirteen Primes legacy should consider this figure a high-priority acquisition.