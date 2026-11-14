Hasbro Opens Pre-orders for Transformers Age of the Primes Autobot Breakaway at $29.99

Pre-order Hasbro's new Transformers Age of the Primes Deluxe Class Autobot Breakaway for $29.99. This unique healer figure connects to the Superion frame as Nexus Maximus's right leg for March 2027 release.

Hasbro has officially opened pre-orders for the new Deluxe Class Autobot Breakaway figure through its Hasbro Pulse platform. Collectors can secure this latest Transformers Age of the Primes addition for a retail price of twenty-nine dollars and ninety-nine cents. The product is currently scheduled for a full market release in March twenty twenty-seven.

This new action figure distinguishes itself from standard combat bots by serving as a specialized healer within the Autobot ranks. Breakaway features a distinctive red and blue deco scheme that highlights his unique status as a medic capable of manipulating Energon. The five point five inch model includes two blaster accessories designed to support him in defensive combat situations.

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The figure offers a standard robot to jet transformation sequence that requires exactly sixteen steps to complete. Its most critical feature is a third conversion mode that allows the piece to attach directly to the Superion frame. This specific compatibility enables Breakaway to function as the right leg for the combined robot Nexus Maximus.

Collectors aiming to assemble the full Nexus Prime lineup must purchase the Superion frame and other requisite parts separately. The availability of these additional components is subject to its own manufacturing constraints and market demand. This modular design encourages builders to acquire figures progressively to complete the larger mechanical display.

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The Age of the Primes brand celebrates the epic legacy of the original Thirteen Primes through a deep connection to Cybertronian history. Autobot Breakaway represents a vital link to this mythology as a character who existed before the major faction wars. His inclusion expands the roster of lore-heavy characters available to dedicated fans of the franchise.

This release follows similar announcements for other Deluxe Class figures like Alpha Bravo and Sky Guard within the same product line. Sky Guard shares comparable mechanics by converting into a Space Shuttle in fifteen steps to join the Nexus Maximus assembly. The consistent scale and connectivity across these figures ensure a cohesive experience for the entire collection.

The strategic release of these components reinforces the philosophy that every bot in the Transformers universe has a specific historical purpose. Breakaway brings a narrative depth that goes beyond simple aesthetic differences or combat stats. His role as a healer adds a unique layer to the ongoing conflict between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Hasbro Pulse is currently processing pre-orders with no immediate limit on the number of units a single customer can purchase. The company has not yet disclosed final production numbers or potential shipping delays for the March twenty twenty-seven window. Fans are advised to monitor official channels for any updates regarding stock availability.

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The introduction of Breakaway continues the trend of expanding the Transformers Age of the Primes sub-brand with diverse character roles. By focusing on specialized functions like healing and frame construction, Hasbro targets both new collectors and veteran enthusiasts. The line aims to build a comprehensive display that captures the epic scale of Cybertronic history.