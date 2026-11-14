Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Vintage Collection Darth Vader Figure for $19.99

Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure is open for preorder at Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with an expected Spring 2027 release for collectors.

Hasbro has revealed a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure that collectors can preorder now at Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with an expected Spring 2027 release. The new Darth Vader figure is based on the character's classic look from Star Wars: A New Hope and is part of Hasbro's celebration of 50 years of that film.

The Dark Lord of the Sith is returning to the spotlight through Hasbro's popular 3.75-inch Vintage Collection lineup. The announcement presents the figure as a standout collectible for fans who want a faithful homage to the original film era.

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How the Darth Vader Figure Is Designed

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure features detailed, movie-inspired sculpting and deco, including red lenses for the helmet. Hasbro has also included Vader's signature red lightsaber along with an unlit hilt, giving owners additional posing and display options.

The figure comes in Kenner-inspired cardback packaging, a design that calls back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys. Hasbro has also added Kenner branding and a unique VC number to support collectability, and the packaging is intended to be displayed in the box by collectors.

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Why Darth Vader Remains a Collectible Icon

Darth Vader was first introduced to audiences in 1977 and quickly became one of cinema's most recognizable villains. In the film, he served as the Empire's most feared enforcer, a role that made him central to the story's conflict.

After the Rebel Alliance stole the schematics for the Death Star, Vader was tasked with recovering the stolen plans and locating the Rebel base. That mission led to his relentless pursuit of Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and the Rebel forces, a storyline that Hasbro's figure draws on through its A New Hope appearance.

Preorder Details and Expected Release Timing

Collectors can preorder the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure now through Hasbro Pulse for $19.99. The expected release window is Spring 2027, so fans planning their collections should note both the price and the timing.

Hasbro Pulse is the only sales channel named in the announcement, which makes it the direct route for fans who want to secure the figure. The release marks another entry in Hasbro's Vintage Collection line, which the company is using to celebrate the legacy of the Star Wars franchise.