Hasbro announces a Target-exclusive Star Wars Retro Collection 2-pack featuring Jawa and Tusken Raider figures inspired by A New Hope, launching in Spring 2027 to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Hasbro has officially confirmed the arrival of a new Star Wars Retro Collection action figure 2-pack featuring the Jawa and Tusken Raider. This exclusive set is scheduled for release in Spring 2027 and serves as part of the broader celebration for the franchise's 50th anniversary. The figures are designed to capture the aesthetic of the original vintage Kenner toys from the late 1970s and 1980s.

Target Exclusive Vintage Design Details

Hasbro has designated this specific Jawa and Tusken Raider 2-pack as a Target exclusive, ensuring collectors must visit the retailer to acquire these items. Both figures stand at the classic 3.75-inch scale, mirroring the size and proportions of the original toys released decades ago. The design process focused heavily on authenticity, incorporating vintage-inspired decos and construction methods that pay homage to the initial Kenner releases.

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Each figure comes equipped with its signature accessories to facilitate classic Tatooine roleplay scenarios. The Jawa figure includes a blaster weapon, while the Tusken Raider is armed with its iconic gaffi stick. These accessories are designed with poseability in mind, allowing collectors to recreate dynamic action scenes. The packaging will feature vintage-inspired cardbacks with classic Kenner branding, enclosed in a collectible blister card format within an outer box.

Authentic Retro Styling and Accessories

A key feature of this Star Wars Retro Collection release is the inclusion of the classic vinyl capes. Both the Jawa and the Tusken Raider feature these iconic capes, which were a staple of the original 1970s and 1980s toy lines. This attention to material detail ensures that the figures not only look like the characters from Star Wars: A New Hope but also feel like the toys fans remembered from their childhoods.

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The set allows collectors to display these figures alongside other vehicles and characters in their existing collections. The detailed sculpting and paint applications aim to replicate the specific look and feel of the original era. By including both characters in a single multipack, Hasbro provides a complete narrative piece representing the desert planet's most recognizable inhabitants.

50th Anniversary Context and Availability

This release is part of a larger wave of Star Wars 50th anniversary merchandise from Hasbro. The company is continuing its celebration of the franchise by rolling out various Retro Collection items alongside other anniversary specials. Alongside the Jawa and Tusken Raider pack, Hasbro is also releasing other sets, such as the Stormtrooper and Rebel Trooper 2-Pack, to cater to different aspects of the classic saga.

While specific pricing has not yet been announced, collectors should expect a price point consistent with other Retro 2-packs in the lineup. The figures are rated for ages 4 and up, making them accessible to younger fans while still offering high collectibility for adult enthusiasts. This Spring 2027 launch marks another significant step in how Hasbro is honoring the legacy of the original trilogy through detailed, faithful reimaginings of the initial toy line.

Future Star Wars Collectibles and Strategy

Hasbro's strategy for the Star Wars Retro Collection focuses on bridging the gap between nostalgia and modern collecting standards. By releasing these figures in major retail exclusives like Target, the company drives foot traffic and creates urgency among collectors who want to secure items before they sell out. The emphasis on vintage aesthetics ensures that these products stand out in a market filled with more modern, detailed figures.

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The anticipation for these Spring 2027 releases is building as fans look forward to completing their retro sets. The inclusion of the Jawa and Tusken Raider adds depth to the Tatooine roster, complementing other desert-themed characters that have been released in previous waves. As the 50th anniversary year continues, more announcements regarding additional Retro Collection items are expected, further expanding the options for dedicated fans of the galaxy far, far away.