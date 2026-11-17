Hasbro unveils a nostalgic Star Wars Retro Collection featuring C-3PO, R2-D2, and a Death Squad Commander. This exclusive Target release launches in Spring 2027 with vintage Kenner-inspired packaging.

Hasbro has officially announced the release of a new Star Wars Retro Collection 3-pack, bringing the iconic aesthetics of the original 1970s toy line back to modern collectors. The set features highly detailed 3.75-inch figures of See-Threepio, Artoo-Detoo, and a Death Squad Commander, all designed with classic Kenner -inspired sculpting and deco.

Vintage Kenner Packaging Design

The core detail of this release is the inclusion of a vintage-style cardboard display that recreates the original Kenner Early Bird on-shelf placeholder. This packaging element was originally part of the famous Early Bird Certificate promotion that allowed fans to receive their figures beginning in early 1978. The set includes individual collectible blister cards and an outer box featuring classic Kenner branding to complete the nostalgic experience.

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Star Wars Retro Episode IV Figure Details

Inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, the figures stand at 3.75 inches tall and feature design elements that call back to the original toys from the 1970s and 1980s. The Death Squad Commander comes equipped with a blaster accessory, allowing collectors to pose the character in action-ready stances. These figures are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing Star Wars figures and vehicles in any collection.

Exclusive Target Retail Release Window

The Star Wars Retro Episode IV 3-pack will be available exclusively at Target retailers during the Spring 2027 season. This exclusive availability highlights Hasbro's strategy of partnering with major retail chains for special retro-themed releases. Collectors should prepare for high demand given the nostalgic appeal of the early Kenner designs and the limited retail exclusivity.

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Future Retro Collection Announcements

Hasbro has teased that more exclusive retro sets will be dropping around the same time as the initial launch. This includes additional items such as a Jawa and Tusken Raider 2-Pack, as well as a Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper 2-pack. These upcoming releases continue the Retro line's mission to capture the specific aesthetic details of the original action figure era.

Collector Engagement and Historical Context

The Retro line appeals to both long-time fans who remember the original Kenner products and new collectors discovering the Star Wars legacy. By replicating the on-shelf placeholder packaging, Hasbro allows enthusiasts to recreate the exact retail experience of the late 1970s. This attention to historical accuracy ensures the collection serves as both a toy line and a piece of pop culture history.