Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Hulk 2099 Action Figure, Expanding into the Iconic 2099 Lineup

Hasbro introduces the Marvel Legends Hulk 2099 action figure, a detailed 6-inch collectible featuring premium articulation, retro packaging, and swappable heads, based on the darker cyberpunk character from Marvel's dystopian 2099 era. Pre-orders begin May 21, 2024, with a Fall 2026 release.

Hasbro has introduced a highly anticipated new addition to its Marvel Legends line, unveiling the long-awaited Hulk 2099 action figure. This latest collectible brings the vicious, cyberpunk-inspired character of John Eisenhart, the savage Hulk from Marvel's dystopian 2099 era, into the hands of fans.

Originally debuting in 2099 Unlimited #1 alongside other iconic figures like Spider-Man 2099, Hulk 2099 offers a darker reimagining of the classic Hulk mythos, perfectly aligned with the futuristic, gritty tone of Marvel's alternate 2099 universe. The figure is meticulously crafted to mirror Eisenhart’s comic book origins, a ruthless Hollywood executive transformed by a gamma blast into a monstrous force of nature.

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Hulk 2099 features premium 6-inch scale articulation, including two swappable head sculpts and a detachable back fur accessory, all housed in retro-styled packaging inspired by the original 2099 comic series. Fans will have the opportunity to pre-order the figure starting on May 21, 2024, priced at $46.99, with a slated release scheduled for Fall 2026.

This marks a significant expansion of Hasbro’s ongoing Marvel Legends program, which has been increasingly focused on cult-classic characters from the 1990s Marvel 2099 imprint. The introduction of Hulk 2099 is particularly notable, as it follows recent successes in bringing other 2099 characters like Spider-Man 2099 to life in collectible form.

Industry enthusiasts are eager to see if this release will pave the way for more figures from the era, with potential future additions such as Ghost Rider 2099 and Punisher 2099 highly speculated upon. The figure’s design pays homage to the character's comic book roots while modernizing the aesthetic for contemporary collectors.

With its advanced articulation and attention to detail, the Hulk 2099 action figure promises a dynamic display piece that will undoubtedly captivate both longtime Marvel comics fans and memorabilia collectors alike





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