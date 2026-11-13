Hasbro Reveals Age of the Primes Onyx Prime Figure for Preorder

Hasbro unveils the Age of the Primes Leader Class Onyx Prime, a 7.5-inch triple-changing figure with three modes and weapons, available for preorder at $59.99.

Hasbro has officially unveiled a new entry in the Transformers lineup, introducing the Age of the Primes Leader Class Onyx Prime the Deceiver action figure. This 7.5-inch collectible draws direct inspiration from the legendary Thirteen Primes, a group of ancient beings who shaped Cybertron long before the recorded history of the Autobots and Decepticons. The release marks a significant addition to the franchise's expanding lore regarding the origins of the conflict.

Triple-Mode Transformation Mechanics

Onyx Prime features a complex triple-changing design that allows it to convert between robot, creature, and centaur modes. Achieving the creature mode requires a precise 12-step conversion process, while shifting into the centaur configuration demands an additional 19 steps. This intricate engineering ensures that collectors can display the figure in multiple forms, each representing a different aspect of the character's beast-like warrior nature.

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The figure includes three distinct weapon accessories that remain attachable across all three modes. Hasbro has designed these weapons to complement the articulation points, allowing for dynamic posing and combat-ready stances. This feature enhances the playability of the figure while maintaining the aesthetic integrity required for high-end collector displays.

Mythological Origins and Dark Secrets

The Age of the Primes line explores the ancient history of Cybertron, focusing on the Thirteen Primes created by Primus to oppose Unicron. Onyx Prime is portrayed as a mysterious beast-like warrior associated with the origins of Cybertron's many beast-former lineages. The narrative hints at a darker chapter in Transformers mythology, suggesting that Onyx Prime hides a significant secret.

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The backstory details how Shockwave later eliminates Onyx Prime and assumes his identity. This act of impersonation is described as a pivotal moment that steers the course of history to meet Shockwave's larger purposes. The figure serves as a physical representation of this pivotal lore, connecting the ancient past with the more familiar conflicts of the main series.

Pricing and Availability Details

Collectors can currently preorder the Age of the Primes Leader Class Onyx Prime the Deceiver through the Hasbro Pulse online store. The recommended retail price for the figure is set at $59.99. This pricing positions the item within the Leader Class tier, offering a substantial size and level of detail appropriate for the character's importance in the expanded universe.

The official release date for Onyx Prime is scheduled for March 2027. This timeline allows collectors ample time to plan their purchases and budget for the upcoming release. The preorder window is now open, enabling early supporters to secure their copies directly from Hasbro's official channels before general availability begins.

Impact on the Transformers Collecting Market

The release of Onyx Prime contributes to the broader Age of the Primes collection, which aims to touch nearly every corner of Transformers lore. The line celebrates the epic legacy of the Thirteen Primes, offering fans a way to build a lineup that reflects the deep roots of the franchise. This approach appeals to both long-time enthusiasts and new collectors interested in the mythological aspects of the universe.

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By focusing on the characters and events that preceded the main Autobots and Decepticons war, Hasbro is expanding the narrative scope of its toy lines. The Age of the Primes figures feature high articulation, ensuring they can be posed dynamically for display. This emphasis on articulation and mode complexity reinforces the value proposition for collectors seeking premium, lore-rich figures.

The introduction of Onyx Prime the Deceiver highlights Hasbro's commitment to exploring the darker and more complex aspects of Transformers history. The figure stands as a testament to the rich mythology surrounding the Thirteen Primes and their lasting impact on the Cybertronian world. Collectors looking to expand their understanding of the franchise's origins will find this release particularly compelling.