Hasbro Pre-Orders Transformers Age of the Primes Decepticon Wild Rider

Hasbro announces the Decepticon Wild Rider from the Transformers Age of the Primes line. The 5.5-inch figure is available for pre-order now at $29.99 on Hasbro Pulse with a March 2027 release.

Hasbro has officially announced the latest addition to the Transformers Age of the Primes line, revealing the Decepticon character Wild Rider as a new collectible figure. This 5.5-inch Deluxe Class toy is now available for pre-order through the official Hasbro Pulse website for a retail price of $29.99, with a scheduled shipping date of March 1, 2027. The release marks a significant return for this specific Stunticon, reviving the reckless character from the original Generation 1 lore for modern collectors.

Transformers Age of the Primes Wild Rider Details

Wild Rider is a Decepticon known for his destructive personality, love of chaos, and signature reckless driving style across the highways of the Cybertronian universe. The new Deluxe Class figure captures his sleek yellow deco and detailed sculpting inspired by the broader Transformers history. Fans can expect the figure to convert from robot mode to his high-performance sports car mode in exactly 13 quick steps, allowing for versatile display options. Each mode features poseable articulation that enables dynamic posing to showcase the character's aggressive stance.

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Stunticons Lineup and Menasor Completion

This new release is a critical component for collectors aiming to complete the Stunticons team, which is essential for constructing the massive combiner robot Menasor. The Stunticons were originally created as a Decepticon unit designed to wreak havoc, with each member transforming into a different ground vehicle. Unlike the heroic Aerialbots associated with the Autobots, the Stunticons were built for destruction and speed. With the inclusion of Wild Rider, Hasbro brings the Decepticon drivers one step closer to forming the mighty Menasor, allowing fans to build their full lineup for display.

Accessory Features and Collectibility

The Transformers Age of the Primes Wild Rider figure includes two blaster accessories that are designed to attach securely in both robot and car modes. This dual-mode compatibility ensures that the character remains armed and ready for action regardless of its configuration. The figure measures 5.5 inches or 13 cm in height, providing a substantial presence on any shelf or display case. Collectors who have followed the earlier releases in the series will appreciate how this figure fits into the cohesive aesthetic of the Age of the Primes collection.

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Purchase Information and Release Date

Hasbro Pulse is currently accepting pre-orders for the Decepticon Wild Rider figure at the listed price of $29.99. The official shipping date for this item is set for March 1, 2027, giving collectors ample time to plan their purchases and manage their budgets for the upcoming year. The Age of the Primes line celebrates the epic legacy of The Thirteen Primes, tracing the origins of every bot, battle, and power in the universe back to these ancient ancestors. This release allows fans to expand their collection while honoring the deep history of the Transformers franchise.

Market Context and Future Releases

The announcement of Wild Rider coincides with other upcoming releases from Hasbro, including a Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader figure set for Spring 2027. The strategy behind the Age of the Primes line is to offer a far-reaching collection that touches nearly every corner of the lore, appealing to both new fans and long-time veterans. By focusing on characters like Wild Rider, Hasbro ensures that the Decepticon legacy remains vibrant and competitive against the Autobots. Collectors are encouraged to act quickly to secure their pre-orders before the March 1, 2027, delivery window opens.