Hasbro Launches Star Wars: Droids C-3PO Figure in Black Series

Hasbro has announced a new 6-inch C-3PO figure for its Star Wars: The Black Series, inspired by the 1985 Droids animated series. The figure features cartoon-accurate deco, retro Kenner-style packaging, and includes a collectible character coin. Pre-orders are open on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99, with shipping scheduled for September 2026.

Hasbro has unveiled a new collection of Star Wars : The Black Series figures, reviving the aesthetic of the 1985 animated series Droids . The centerpiece of this release is a 6-inch scale C-3PO figure, meticulously designed to match his cartoon appearance from the classic series.

This version of See-Threepio features deco inspired directly by the animated show, offering a fresh take on the iconic droid for collectors. The figure is packaged on retro-styled Kenner cardback, a nostalgic nod to the original Star Wars action figures from the 1980s. Each figure in this wave also includes a collectible metal character coin engraved with the character's name and portrait, adding an extra premium element for enthusiasts.

The initial Droids wave includes not only C-3PO but also R2-D2, Boba Fett, and an Imperial Stormtrooper, all rendered in the distinctive animated style. Pre-orders for the C-3PO figure are currently live on Hasbro's direct-to-consumer platform, Hasbro Pulse, with a price point of $27.99. The official ship date is slated for September 2026. This release celebrates the 40-plus-year legacy of Star Wars by tapping into a beloved, oft-overlooked corner of its expanded universe.

The Droids series, which aired in 1985, was one of the first animated spin-offs and placed the comedic duo of C-3PO and R2-D2 at the heart of their own galaxy-spanning adventures, moving from one owner to the next. Hasbro's new Black Series figure aims to capture that specific era's artistic interpretation, providing a bridge between nostalgia for older fans and new discovery for younger collectors.

The vintage-inspired packaging and added coin enhance the collectible value, positioning this line as a tribute to both the cartoon and the toy heritage of the franchise. Collectors are encouraged to acquire multiple figures from the wave to build a set representing the cartoon's ensemble. Each figure is sold separately and subject to standard availability.

This move by Hasbro underscores a continued strategy of mining deep-cut Star Wars lore for fresh product lines, satisfying a dedicated fanbase with a appetite for specialized merchandise that goes beyond the films





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Star Wars Hasbro Black Series Droids C-3PO Collectibles Action Figure

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