Hasbro Launches Legend of Zelda Heroes of Hyrule Figures for Fans

Hasbro has announced Heroes of Hyrule Legend of Zelda figures based on Tears of the Kingdom, priced from $27.99 as the franchise marks 40 years.

The Legend of Zelda is celebrating 40 years since the franchise first appeared as a few pixels on screen, and Hasbro has now given fans a new way to display that history. The toy maker has announced The Heroes of Hyrule Legend of Zelda collectibles, a series of figures with designs based on the characters' appearances in Tears of the Kingdom. The line features Princess Zelda, Link, and Ganondorf, each with features tied to the games.

The announcement arrives while the Ocarina of Time Remake continues to draw attention from players and critics. Nintendo has not yet revealed what comes next for the main single-player series, which may move beyond the Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom era that has proved so popular.

Also read Nintendo Removes Mario Portraits From Zelda Remake For Immersion

Hasbro Heroes of Hyrule Figure Details

Hasbro's Heroes of Hyrule collection is built around 6-inch-scale figures that recreate character designs from Tears of the Kingdom. The figures are aimed at fans who want to display the series on a shelf or recreate favorite game moments and cut-scenes.

According to the product description, the Legend of Zelda series has mixed exploration and discovery with action and adventure since its first title, released in the U.S. in 1987. The description also says that Link and Zelda's long-running battle against Ganondorf forms the centerpiece of the epic tales set in Hyrule.

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The description adds that fans can use the figures to imagine their own stories as well as recreate existing ones. That framing positions the collectibles as both display pieces and play items for collectors who want to build their own scenes.

Character Features and Customization Options

The Link figure includes its own set of features, which are listed separately in the product information. The Zelda and Ganondorf figures offer similar levels of customization and articulation, giving collectors a comparable experience across the line.

Princess Zelda is equipped with the Decayed Master Sword and an interchangeable sword grip hand. Ganondorf, the series' main antagonist, receives the Gloom Sword, a scabbard, and an interchangeable right hand.

Both Zelda and Link measure around 15cm, while Ganondorf stands a little taller at 19cm. The size difference reflects the character designs and gives the villain a larger presence in collections displayed side by side.

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Pricing and What Comes Next

Ganondorf is the most expensive figure in the set at $42.99, while Zelda and Link are priced at $27.99 each. The price gap follows the figure's larger size, giving buyers a clear choice depending on budget and collection goals.

Beyond the merchandise, the franchise's next major announcement remains unconfirmed. Rumors suggest the announcement for the next game is coming in the back half of 2027, which would already be a considerably longer gap than recent release cycles have shown.

For now, fans can keep playing the Ocarina of Time Remake while waiting for official news about the next chapter of The Legend of Zelda. The franchise spans movies, a live-action TV project, and numerous video games, giving collectors and players plenty of material to explore.