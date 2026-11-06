Hasbro Launches KPop Demon Hunters Delivery Derpy Tiger Plush for $44.99

Hasbro unveils the 9-inch Derpy Tiger interactive plush from KPop Demon Hunters, featuring 40 sounds and motorized movements, available November 2026.

Hasbro is expanding its merchandise lineup with the new KPop Demon Hunters Delivery Derpy Tiger, an interactive plush toy designed to bring the popular Netflix character to life. This 9-inch soft plush companion features over 40 distinct sounds and reactions, appealing to fans of the supernatural animated film. The product represents a significant entry point into the franchise's consumer goods market.

Interactive Features and Sound Mechanics

Derpy Tiger stands 9 inches tall and includes a detailed design with blue-and-black stripes and a holographic eye treatment. The toy responds with unique noises when children pat its back, creating an engaging play experience. Pressing down on the head activates motorized jaw and tongue movements, adding a layer of realism to the character. These interactive elements are powered by included batteries, ensuring immediate usability out of the box.

Also read Netflix Expands KPop Demon Hunters Universe With New Hub and Series

Design Details and Physical Attributes

The plush toy captures the recognizable on-screen appearance of the character with soft fur and precise color matching. The holographic eye treatment adds a distinctive visual element that sets it apart from standard plushies. The head and front legs are poseable, allowing for various display positions and playful interactions. This attention to detail ensures that the product remains faithful to the source material while offering tactile engagement.

Retail Availability and Pricing Structure

Consumers can purchase the KPop Demon Hunters plush at major retailers, including Amazon, Target, and Walmart. The retail price is set at $44.99, with batteries included in the packaging. The toy is targeted at ages 6 years and up, positioning it as a suitable gift for younger fans of the series. This pricing strategy aims to balance high-quality features with accessible market positioning.

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Market Timing and Release Schedule

The product is scheduled to arrive in stores in November 2026, aligning with the holiday shopping season. This release date allows for extensive marketing campaigns leading up to the launch. The timing also capitalizes on the continued popularity of the Netflix film, which has become a pop-culture sensation since its release. Hasbro is leveraging the film's success to drive early interest in the merchandise.

Franchise Expansion and Consumer Appeal

The launch of Derpy Tiger highlights Hasbro's strategy to diversify its portfolio with licensed interactive toys. By focusing on characters with strong visual identities and humorous traits, the company targets a broad demographic of animated film enthusiasts. The inclusion of advanced features like motorized movements and multiple sound triggers aims to differentiate this product from competitors in the plush toy sector.