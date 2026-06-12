Hasbro Introduces New Transformers: Age of the Primes Action Figure - Vector Prime

Hasbro, the toy company known for its iconic Transformers line, is back with a new selection of Transformers: Age of the Primes action figures. The latest addition is Vector Prime, a legendary Thirteen Prime character from the Unicron Trilogy. Vector Prime features updated engineering, modern articulation, and a spacecraft alternate mode, along with the Blade of Time artifact and Cyber Key accessories.

Bring some Energon home as Hasbro is back with a new selection of Transformers : Age of the Primes action figures. Hasbro adds Vector Prime to Transformers : Age of the Primes, bringing the legendary Thirteen Prime to collectors.

Inspired by Transformers: Cybertron, the 7-inch Vector Prime figure features updated engineering and articulation. Transformers fans get the Blade of Time and Cyber Key, with both accessories attaching in robot and spacecraft modes. Vector Prime preorders are live now for $42.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with the Transformers figure set for November 2026. Hasbro is continuing its celebration of Transformers mythology as Vector Prime joins the growing Transformers: Age of the Primes collection.

Originally introduced in, Vector Prime quickly became one of the standout characters of the Unicron Trilogy thanks to his connection to space, time, and the multiverse itself. Over the years, the character's importance grew as Transformers lore expanded, establishing him as one of the legendary Thirteen Primes, the first generation of Cybertronians created by Primus. Vector Prime is now ready to join your The Thirteen collection with an impressive new 7" tall figure.

Inspired by his Cybertron appearance, Vector Prime features modern articulation, updated engineering, and a spacecraft alternate mode. The figure includes multiple accessories that capture his mythos and legendary status as Hasbro included the Blade of Time artifact and Cyber Key. Finish off your Transformers: The Thirteen collection with Vector Prime at $42.99. Pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse with a November 2026 release date





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Transformers Vector Prime Thirteen Primes Cybertron Multiverse Blade Of Time Cyber Key Hasbro Transformers: Age Of The Primes Transformers: Cybertron Cybertronians Primus Unicron Trilogy Legendary Thirteen Primes Modern Articulation Spacecraft Alternate Mode Blade Of Time Artifact Cyber Key Hasbro Pulse November 2026 Release Date

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