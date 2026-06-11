Hasbro Expands X-Men Roster with New Marvel Legends Cypher Figure

Hasbro announces the addition of Cypher (Doug Ramsey) to the Marvel Legends 6-inch line, featuring his classic look and Techno-Organic sword.

Doug Ramsey, better known as Cypher , is one of the most intellectually fascinating mutants in the Marvel Universe. Unlike the powerhouses of the X-Men who can manipulate magnetism or fire plasma, Doug possesses the unique and often underestimated ability of omni-linguistics.

This allows him to instantly comprehend and communicate in any language, whether it is a spoken human tongue, an alien dialect from the far reaches of the galaxy, or complex computer coding. His journey began when he was recruited into Professor Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, where he found a home among the New Mutants and later the Uncanny X-Men.

For years, Cypher was seen as the support system of the team, but his importance skyrocketed during the Krakoa era. In this modern comic book epoch, the mutant nation of Krakoa is a sentient living island, and Doug Ramsey became one of the few individuals capable of truly speaking to the island itself, making him an indispensable political and spiritual figure in the mutant hierarchy.

To celebrate this legendary character, Hasbro is integrating Cypher into the prestigious Marvel Legends 6-inch scale line. This figure is designed to capture the quintessential essence of Doug Ramsey, featuring his iconic yellow-and-black costume that fans have associated with the character for years. The attention to detail is evident in the high-quality head sculpt, which captures Doug's likeness with precision.

To ensure a wide variety of display options, Hasbro is including five accessories with the figure, which consist of four interchangeable hands and the highly sought-after Techno-Organic sword. This sword represents a pivotal part of the character's evolution and adds a layer of combat readiness to a character usually known for his intellect.

Furthermore, the figure will be presented in retro-inspired cardback packaging, a design choice that evokes the nostalgia of the early X-Men toy lines from decades past, making it a must-have for both veteran collectors and new enthusiasts. Scheduled for a Fall 2026 release, the Marvel Legends Cypher figure will retail for $27.99.

This release is part of a larger, ongoing effort by Hasbro to flesh out the X-Men universe, ensuring that even the more niche characters receive the spotlight they deserve. The 6-inch scale remains the gold standard for collectors, allowing for seamless integration with a vast array of other Marvel characters.

As fans clear off more shelf space, they can look forward to a wave of new additions, including gamma-powered figures like Doc Samson and movie-accurate versions of the Green Goblin from Spider-Man: No Way Home. By providing highly articulated figures, Hasbro allows collectors to reimagine their favorite comics-inspired scenes, from the quiet moments of translation in the war room to the high-stakes battles on the shores of Krakoa.

The addition of Cypher demonstrates a commitment to narrative diversity within the toy line, proving that a character's value isn't just measured by their physical strength, but by their utility and importance to the overall story of the mutant race. The impact of such a release cannot be understated for the dedicated X-Men community. For too long, Cypher remained a background character in merchandise, overshadowed by the likes of Wolverine or Cyclops.

However, the modern resurgence of interest in the New Mutants and the complex storytelling of the Krakoa era have shifted the tide. Collectors are no longer just looking for the strongest heroes; they are looking for the heart and soul of the team. The inclusion of the Techno-Organic sword is particularly poignant, as it symbolizes the intersection of biological mutant evolution and technological advancement.

When placed alongside other figures in the 6-inch line, the contrast between Cypher's lean, intellectual frame and the hulking forms of other mutants creates a visually compelling display. This figure represents more than just a piece of plastic; it is a celebration of the underdog, the translator, and the man who can bridge any gap between species or machines through the simple yet profound power of communication





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