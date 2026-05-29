Hasbro has debuted a new Star Wars: The Black Series action figure inspired by The Mandalorian Season 3. The updated figure features red and white marshal deco, a belt with holster, and an updated torso design. IG-11 includes one blaster accessory, premium articulation, and window box packaging with Black Series mural art.

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars : The Black Series IG-11 Action Figure Inspired by The Mandalorian Season 3. The updated figure features red and white marshal deco, a belt with holster, and an updated torso design.

IG-11 includes one blaster accessory, premium articulation, and window box packaging with Black Series mural art. Pre-orders are live for $27.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Summer 2026 release and more Mandalorian figures teased. The new drop is filled with some new and returning characters from around the galaxy, including IG-11 who has undergone significant character development over three seasons.

Hasbro was sure to capture all of his updated details for this new figure with the added red and white deco and included a belt with a holster. IG-11 will come with just one blaster, but the figure's updated features and details surely make up for the lack of accessories. Build up your space cowboy collection with this new Star Wars Nevarro Marshal figure, now up for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Summer 2026.

This figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Chapter 24 of the series. Pose out the IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal) figure with the included blaster accessory. Display your fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring mural character art on the side panel. Collect more figures from THE BLACK SERIES to build out your Mando collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)





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Hasbro Star Wars The Black Series IG-11 The Mandalorian Action Figure

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