Hasbro Announces Vintage‑Style Embo Action Figure for Summer 2026 Release

Hasbro reveals a new 3.75‑inch Star Wars Vintage Collection figure of bounty hunter Embo, featuring a removable hat, rifle, bow‑caster, alternate hands and detailed Kenner‑style packaging. Pre‑orders begin 28 May, with a summer 2026 launch and a $19.99 suggested price.

Hasbro has announced the latest addition to its Star Wars : The Vintage Collection , a 3.75‑inch action figure of the enigmatic bounty hunter Embo . The new figure draws inspiration from Embo 's appearances in The Mandalorian and the broader Star Wars saga, translating his sleek silhouette and signature wide‑brimmed hat into a high‑detail collectible that echoes the classic Kenner packaging of the 1970s and 1980s.

The figure is equipped with a removable hat that doubles as a defensive element, a rifle, a bow‑caster complete with a detachable bow and projectile, a set of alternate hands, and a range of articulation points that allow for dynamic posing. Soft‑goods such as fabric‑wrapped straps and a textured cape provide additional realism, while the vintage‑style box bears a unique VC catalog number to bolster its appeal to serious collectors.

The release is positioned as a homage to Embo's quiet efficiency and deadly precision, qualities that set him apart from more boisterous bounty hunters like Bossk. Embo has long been portrayed as a solitary operator who relies on stealth, speed, and a versatile arsenal rather than outright intimidation.

By including both his signature rifle and the bow‑caster - a weapon more commonly associated with the Jedi - Hasbro highlights the character's hybrid combat style that spans the era before the Clone Wars through to the post‑Empire period. Fans will be able to recreate scenes from The Mandalorian, stage new tabletop dioramas, or simply display the figure as a centerpiece of a broader Star Wars bounty‑hunter collection.

Pre‑orders for the Embo figure open on 28 May at 1 p.m. Eastern Time through the Hasbro Pulse website and select retail partners, with a suggested retail price of $19.99. The product is slated for a Summer 2026 release, giving collectors ample time to secure the item before it ships.

Hasbro's announcement also reaffirms its commitment to expanding the Vintage Collection line with characters drawn from every corner of the saga, promising future releases that will continue to explore the rich tapestry of Star Wars lore. The Embo figure, with its blend of nostalgic packaging, sophisticated sculpting, and extensive accessories, aims to satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers eager to add a piece of galactic history to their shelves





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