Hasbro Announces Transformers Age of the Primes Cybershark Voyager Class Figure

Hasbro is reviving the Beast Wars favorite Transformers Cybershark in the new Age of the Primes Voyager Class line. The seven-inch figure transforms from a robot into a hammerhead shark in 28 steps and includes fin and missile accessories. Pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for forty-two dollars and ninety-nine cents with a February 2027 release date.

Hasbro is officially expanding its popular Transformers Age of the Primes toyline with the introduction of a brand-new release that hails from one of the most beloved eras of the franchise's history.

Cybershark Voyager Class Figure Details

The latest addition to the collection is the Cybershark figure, a classic character from the Maximal team who originally gained fame during the Beast Wars era. This new Voyager Class figure stands at an impressive seven inches in robot mode and offers fans a highly detailed transformation experience. The figure converts from its robotic form into a menacing hammerhead shark in exactly twenty-eight steps, providing a dynamic and engaging play pattern that appeals to both serious collectors and casual enthusiasts.

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This release marks the return of a fan-favorite hunter that was first introduced in 1997, bringing his aquatic combat prowess to the modern age with updated engineering and authentic detailing. The figure is set to ship in February 2027, allowing plenty of time for collectors to plan their acquisitions and integrate this powerful warrior into their existing displays.

One of the standout features of this new Cybershark release is the inclusion of versatile accessories that enhance its functionality in both modes. Hasbro has equipped the figure with two fin accessories and a double missile blaster, all of which can be attached seamlessly whether the figure is in robot form or shark form.

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This thoughtful design ensures that the character remains a deadly opponent on both land and water, staying true to his origins as a fearless Maximal warrior who specializes in hunting enemies beneath the waves. Cybershark has a storied history within the Transformers universe, having been a memorable addition to the Beast Wars toyline with a reputation for tracking Predacons through the ocean depths.

Pre Orders And Pricing Information

He later returned in 1999 with a Transmetal 2 design that transformed into a cybernetic great white shark, further cementing his status as an iconic aquatic combatant. The new Age of the Primes iteration captures the essence of these previous designs while offering a fresh take on the character that honors his legacy. Pre-orders for this highly anticipated figure are now live on Hasbro Pulse, with a retail price of forty-two dollars and ninety-nine cents.

This pricing makes it an accessible option for collectors looking to add a piece of Beast Wars history to their shelf without breaking the bank. The Age of the Primes line itself is a significant expansion of the Transformers universe, celebrating the epic legacy of the Thirteen Primes who existed before the war between the Autobots and Decepticons.

Age Of The Primes Line Context

This collection is designed to touch nearly every corner of the lore, allowing fans to build a lineup that creates a display that is truly more than meets the eye. Cybershark joins a growing roster of figures in this line, which also includes recent announcements such as the Onyx Prime the Deceiver in Leader Class.

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The broader context of this release highlights Hasbro's commitment to honoring the rich history of the Transformers brand while simultaneously pushing the narrative forward with new toys and stories. Fans who appreciate the detailed craftsmanship and deep lore integration of the Age of the Primes series will find this Cybershark release to be a must-have item.

The figure comes with deco and detailing that are inspired by the wider Transformers universe, ensuring that it looks at home alongside other members of the Maximal and Predacon teams. With the pre-order window now open, collectors have the opportunity to secure this seven-inch warrior before it ships in early 2027, ensuring they do not miss out on bringing this courageous and adventurous Maximal to their collections.