Hasbro Announces Transformers Age of Primes Leader Class Starscream

Hasbro reveals the Leader Class Starscream from the Transformers Age of Primes line, reviving the 1997 Machine Wars design for $59.99 ahead of its March 2027 release.

Hasbro has officially expanded the Transformers Age of Primes product line with a new Leader Class Starscream figure that pays homage to the franchise's 1997 Machine Wars era. This highly anticipated collectible revives the classic Decepticon design, offering fans a detailed recreation of one of Cybertron's most iconic villains. The announcement marks a significant addition to the growing roster of figures celebrating the ancient legacy of the Thirteen Primes.

Mechanics And Design Specifications

The Leader Class Starscream figure measures approximately 7.5 inches tall when in its robot mode. It features a comprehensive transformation sequence that allows the toy to convert from its bipedal form into its alternate jet mode in exactly 26 steps. This conversion process highlights the engineering precision typical of the Leader Class tier, ensuring that fans can enjoy both dynamic posing and accurate vehicle representation. The figure is designed to integrate seamlessly with the broader Age of Primes aesthetic while maintaining its distinct historical roots.

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Articulation remains a core feature of this release, providing collectors with high degrees of movement for stable display and action play. Hasbro has included two specific accessories with the package: a sword and a blaster. Both weapons are engineered to attach securely in both robot and jet configurations, allowing for versatile display options that reflect Starscream's dual nature as a flier and a combatant. These inclusions enhance the figure's value and authenticity for serious collectors of the series.

Stakeholder Positions And Historical Context

The Machine Wars sub-brand was a short-lived Transformers toyline originally released in 1997. This new Starscream release serves to spotlight and revive a forgotten corner of the franchise's lore that many long-time fans remember fondly. By bringing this specific design back into the current product cycle, Hasbro acknowledges the deep history embedded within the Transformers universe. The Age of Primes collection itself is built around the concept that every bot, battle, and power in the franchise can be traced back to the original Thirteen Primes.

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Starscream, known as the Decepticon second-in-command, has a reputation for ambition that often outpaces his loyalty to his leaders. This character trait is well-documented in Transformers history, making him a complex figure to represent accurately in toy form. The new Leader Class iteration aims to capture this notorious schemer's essence, appealing to collectors who appreciate the deeper narrative connections within the Cybertronian conflict. The release reinforces the idea that the war between Autobots and Decepticons is a multi-layered saga with roots extending far beyond the original Generation 1 continuity.

Pricing And Availability Details

Collectors interested in acquiring this specific figure can place pre-orders directly through Hasbro Pulse. The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price for the Leader Class Starscream is set at $59.99. This pricing aligns with the premium tier of the Leader Class figures currently available in the marketplace. Pre-orders are already live on the Hasbro Pulse platform, allowing early adopters to secure their units ahead of the general release window. The official release date is scheduled for March 2027, providing ample time for manufacturing and global distribution logistics.

Impact On The Transformers Market

This release is part of a broader trend of Hasbro expanding the Age of Primes line with various Deluxe and Leader Class figures. Other recent additions include the 5.5-inch Deluxe Class Sky Guard, which converts into a Space Shuttle in 15 steps and can attach to the Superion frame to help form Nexus Maximus. Additionally, the line features the 5.5-inch Deluxe Class Alpha Bravo figure, further populating the collection with diverse character options.

The continued expansion of this specific product line demonstrates Hasbro's commitment to catering to dedicated collectors who value historical accuracy and intricate design. The March 2027 release window allows the company to space out its product launches effectively, maintaining consumer interest over a longer period. As the Transformers franchise approaches significant anniversaries, these detailed legacy figures serve as key drivers for collector engagement. The integration of older toy designs into newer lines creates a bridge between past and present fandom, ensuring that the franchise remains relevant to both new and veteran audiences.

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Fans can expect further announcements regarding other figures in the Age of Primes collection as Hasbro continues to build out this epic legacy. The emphasis on high articulation and complex transformation steps suggests a focus on quality that appeals to display-oriented collectors. With the Starscream figure now available for pre-order, the market has a tangible way to engage with the 1997 Machine Wars nostalgia immediately. This strategy reinforces the brand's ability to leverage its extensive history to drive current sales and community enthusiasm.