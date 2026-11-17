Hasbro unveils a Target-exclusive Star Wars Retro Collection two-pack featuring the Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper figures, arriving in Spring 2027 to celebrate the franchise's 50th anniversary.

Hasbro has officially announced the upcoming addition of a Star Wars Retro Collection two-pack, featuring the Rebel Fleet Trooper and the Stormtrooper. This new release is scheduled for availability in Spring 2027 as part of the broader celebration of the franchise's 50th anniversary. The figures are designed to evoke the classic aesthetic of the original 1970s and 1980s Kenner toys that launched the massive collector market decades ago.

Vintage Design And Figure Details

Each figure in this set measures 3.75 inches tall, perfectly capturing the iconic scale of the vintage toy line. Hasbro states that the Rebel Fleet Trooper and Stormtrooper feature detailed sculpting and deco patterns that pay direct tribute to the original Kenner releases. The designs are inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope, ensuring that collectors can accurately recreate scenes from the original trilogy. Every figure comes equipped with a blaster accessory, allowing for enhanced poseability and display options within existing action figure and vehicle collections.

Also read Star Wars Star Tina Simmons Dies, Tributes Pour In for Veteran Actress

Exclusive Packaging And Availability

This specific two-pack will be an exclusive release available only at Target. The packaging mirrors the nostalgic style of the past, with each figure packed inside a collectible blister card that sits within a larger Kenner-style box. The outer box features classic branding to complete the retro look. While specific pricing has not yet been announced by Hasbro, the set is expected to join other single-carded Retro figures, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Princess Leia, in stores during the Spring 2027 window.

50th Anniversary Celebration Context

The release of this set serves as a key component of Hasbro's efforts to honor 50 years of Star Wars history. The Star Wars Retro line was created specifically to allow collectors to experience the charm and simplicity of the original toys while maintaining modern quality standards. Hasbro positions these figures as essential for fans looking to reimagine iconic scenes or build comprehensive collections that span the entire history of the brand. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between original enthusiasts and new generations of collectors.

Advertisement

Broader Industry Collectible Landscape

Alongside the Star Wars announcements, Hasbro is simultaneously expanding its other major franchises. The company has revealed new Transformers Age of the Primes figures, including the Decepticon Wild Rider. This 5.5-inch Deluxe figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 and is scheduled to ship on March 1, 2027. Additionally, LEGO is celebrating the 50th anniversary with new sets, including the Darth Vader 2-in-1 Wall Art set which features 628 pieces.

Collector Expectations And Next Steps

Collectors interested in acquiring this Target-exclusive set should prepare for a long wait until Spring 2027. The release of these figures coincides with a period of intense activity in the action figure market, with multiple anniversary celebrations driving new product launches. Hasbro has specified that the toys are suitable for ages 4 and up, though they are primarily marketed toward adult collectors and dedicated fans. Shoppers will need to monitor Target's inventory closely when the release window opens.