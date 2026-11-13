Hasbro Unveils Star Wars Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack for 50th Anniversary

Hasbro unveils the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack featuring Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia, arriving April 1, 2027.

Hasbro has officially unveiled the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack, a new collectible set designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original 1977 film. The multipack features iconic characters Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia in their classic 3.75-inch scale forms. Collectors can currently place pre-orders for the set, which is scheduled for a retail release on April 1, 2027. This announcement marks a significant milestone in Hasbro's ongoing celebration of the franchise's five-decade legacy.

The Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack directly commemorates half a century since Star Wars: A New Hope first arrived in theaters. Hasbro has crafted this specific multipack to recreate the daring rescue of Princess Leia and the subsequent thrilling escape from the Death Star. Each figure is sculpted to match their appearances in the film, ensuring historical accuracy for serious collectors. The set includes the four main heroes involved in that pivotal sequence, bringing them together once again in updated forms that honor the original aesthetic.

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All four Star Wars action figures come equipped with blasters, reflecting their readiness for combat during the escape sequence. Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, and Princess Leia are each armed, ensuring that collectors can accurately pose the characters in action sequences. This attention to detail ensures that the set feels complete and true to the film's action-heavy climax. The figures themselves feature multiple articulation points to support dynamic posing, allowing for a wide range of display options.

Specific characters receive unique accessories that highlight key moments from the escape. Chewbacca and Princess Leia both include handcuff accessories, referencing the moment they were captured by Imperial forces. Luke Skywalker is supplied with a grappling hook, an essential tool used to swing across the Death Star chasm. These specialized items allow collectors to recreate the tension of the chasm crossing and the subsequent confrontation with stormtroopers in the space station's winding halls.

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Each action figure is individually packaged on its own Vintage Collection blister card. This unique packaging feature includes specific numbering for each card, allowing fans to track their collection progress with precision. The decision to include individual blister cards rather than a single bulk box caters to the display preferences of dedicated collectors. It enables enthusiasts to showcase the figures separately or arrange them to replicate the narrative flow of the movie scene.

The announcement reinforces Hasbro's commitment to the Vintage Collection line as a premium offering for nostalgic fans. By focusing on specific, iconic moments from the original film, the company taps into the emotional connection many audiences have with the 1977 classic. The detailed accessories and accurate sculpts ensure that the set meets the high standards expected by the community. Pre-orders are now live, marking the first step in acquiring this anniversary milestone.

This release occurs amidst a broader wave of Star Wars merchandise celebrating the 50th anniversary. Competing brands are also entering the market with their own commemorative products. For instance, LEGO has announced a 3,209-piece LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Movie Poster set, priced at $299.99 and arriving on January 4, 2027. This high-end display piece offers an alternative for collectors who prefer modular construction over traditional action figures.

Hasbro is also expanding its own Star Wars portfolio with other anniversary items. The company has revealed a 50th Anniversary Star Wars: The Black Series Luke Skywalker figure. This individual figure is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for $29.99 and is due in February 2027. Additionally, a new Princess Leia Organa Black Series action figure is scheduled for a February 2027 release. These separate releases complement the Death Star Escape 4-Pack by offering more granular collection options.

The timing of the April 1, 2027 release for the Vintage Collection set allows Hasbro to stagger its product launches throughout the year. This strategy prevents market saturation and keeps consumer interest engaged across different quarters. The pre-order availability starting now gives collectors ample time to plan their purchases. It also allows Hasbro to gauge demand for the multipack ahead of the final production run.

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Fans can build upon this multipack with other Vintage Collection items to expand their display. The 3.75-inch scale is consistent with previous releases, ensuring compatibility with existing playsets and vehicles. This consistency is crucial for collectors who have invested in the line over many years. The Death Star Escape 4-Pack serves as a cornerstone piece for any Star Wars: A New Hope themed diorama.

The inclusion of unique numbering on the blister cards adds a layer of exclusivity to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Death Star Escape 4-Pack. This feature appeals to completists who value the organization and presentation of their collections. The ability to track each card's number helps maintain the integrity of the series. It also potentially increases the long-term value of the set for secondary market traders.

Tyler Roberts, the Collectibles Editor, noted that the set allows fans to display each figure with detailed sculpt and deco based on their appearances in the escape sequence. He emphasized that the packaging and accessories enable collectors to build up their collection with precision. The War between fans and empty shelves continues as the 50th-anniversary wave grows stronger. Collectors are encouraged to secure their copies early to ensure they do not miss out on this historical release.

The Star Wars franchise continues to thrive with these new releases, bridging the gap between original fans and new generations. Hasbro's strategy of releasing multiple products at different price points and scales ensures broad appeal. The Vintage Collection remains a staple for those seeking authentic, retro-styled figures. The Death Star Escape 4-Pack captures the essence of the original movie's most thrilling moments. It stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the Star Wars universe across five decades.