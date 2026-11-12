Hasbro Announces New Star Wars Collectible Lineup For Spring 2027

Hasbro unveils three new Star Wars collectible ranges launching in Spring 2027, featuring vintage packaging and premium figures for dedicated fans and collectors worldwide.

Hasbro has officially announced a major expansion to its Star Wars merchandise lineup, set to launch in Spring 2027. This new wave of collectibles is designed to celebrate the franchise's early history by revisiting classic aesthetics and character designs that defined the original saga for generations of fans.

The upcoming releases span three of the company's most established and popular ranges: The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and The Retro Collection. Each range offers a distinct interpretation of the characters from the original movie, providing collectors with varied ways to engage with the legacy of the space opera.

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Strategic Partnership And Anniversary Celebration

Chris Biehl, a representative for Action Brands, emphasized the long-standing relationship between the toy manufacturer and the sci-fi giant. He stated that Hasbro has been proud to partner with the Star Wars brand for decades to bring unforgettable characters and stories to fans through play and collecting opportunities. The company views this upcoming release window as a significant milestone.

Biehl added that the anniversary offers a tremendous opportunity to unveil a new wave of products that honors the Star Wars legacy. This strategic move is intended to give fans a fresh and engaging way to celebrate the saga while introducing new variations of beloved characters. The focus remains on high-quality execution that respects the source material.

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Vintage Scale And Retro Packaging Details

The Vintage Collection is bringing back its iconic 3.75-inch action figure scale with several new additions. The lineup includes detailed figures of Darth Vader, Arleil Schous, and a Stormtrooper. These figures are designed to appeal to purists who prefer the smaller, more stylized proportions of earlier decades.

Additionally, The Vintage Collection will feature the Death Star Escape 4-Pack. This set includes Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and Chewbacca. Each figure comes in packaging inspired by vintage releases, carefully recreating the look and feel of classic Star Wars collectibles from the original era.

Retro Expansion And Premium Black Series

The Retro Collection is expanding its roster with a wide array of characters. New figures include Ben Kenobi, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, a Rebel Fleet Trooper, a Jawa, and a Tusken Raider. This diverse lineup ensures that nearly every major character from the original film is represented.

The Retro lineup will also feature an Episode IV Action Figure Set complete with a cardboard display. This addition provides collectors with a unique way to showcase their figures. Meanwhile, The Black Series will add Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and R2-D2 in a premium 6-inch scale.

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These premium figures feature detailed character designs and are intended for display purposes rather than just play. The higher level of detail caters to adult collectors who prioritize accuracy and articulation in their merchandise. The range continues to set the standard for high-end action figures.

Pre-Order Schedule And Availability

Pre-orders for each of these collections begin on November 12, 2026. Fans looking to secure their copies of the new action figures should mark this date on their calendars. The staggered release strategy allows collectors to plan their purchases effectively across the different product lines.

The announcement marks a significant moment for the Star Wars toy market. By combining nostalgia with modern manufacturing techniques, Hasbro aims to satisfy both longtime devotees and new generations of fans. The diverse range of scales and packaging styles ensures there is something for every type of collector.